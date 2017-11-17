Stephen Curry Says NBA Finals Matchup vs. Celtics Looks 'Very, Very Likely'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

After a highly competitive battle between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Stephen Curry is expecting to meet Boston in the NBA Finals.

"It's looking very, very likely right now," the Warriors star said after the game, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Celtics won the first round at TD Garden, 92-88, behind 22 points from Jaylen Brown.

Curry struggled in the loss, finishing 3-of-14 from the field and 2-of-9 from three-point range after he missed the team's last game with a thigh injury. His nine points were his lowest of the season.

Despite the loss, Golden State remains among the best teams in the Western Conference with an 11-4 record. The squad brought back most of the same players who have reached the NBA Finals in each of the last three years and won two titles.

Even as teams around the league improved their rosters, the Warriors remained the odds-on favorite to win another championship. According to OddsShark, Golden State has 5-9 odds to win it all, with no one else better than 13-2.

Meanwhile, the Celtics look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference after their 14th straight win brought their record to an NBA-best 14-2. Even without the injured Gordon Hayward, young players such as Brown and Jayson Tatum have kept the team on a roll.

It's still early, but with the presumptive Eastern Conference favorite Cleveland Cavaliers' 8-7 start, the rebuilt Celtics have a chance to break LeBron James' streak of seven straight conference titles.