Steve Kerr Says 'There Was No Foul' on Draymond Green at End of Celtics-Warriors

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A late foul on Draymond Green helped decide the Boston Celtics 92-88 win over the Golden State Warriors, but the losing team isn't ready to accept the calls on the court.

"I just watched the tape. There was no foul," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, per Chris Haynes of ESPN. "Tough call."

Green wasn't going to give Kyrie Irving any credit for drawing the foul at the end of the game.

"He got to the free throw line a lot. That was it," he said of the Celtics star, per Haynes. "He didn’t make no shots. He got to the free throw line. Whether they were fouls or not is another discussion."

Irving finished with 16 points, with 11 coming in the final five minutes for Boston. Seven of those points came from the free-throw line as he finished 4-of-16 shooting from the field.

The decisive play came with 14 seconds left in an 88-88 game. Irving drove to the basket and drew a foul on Green, knocking down both free throws to give the Celtics the lead they would never relinquish.

Based on the way these teams were playing, this game could be a preview of the NBA Finals. Boston won its 14th game in a row to move to 14-2 on the season while the Warriors are now 11-4.

The teams play one more time during the regular season on Jan. 27.