Adam Silver, Michele Roberts Meet with Commission to Discuss One-and-Done Rule

The NBA could be one step closer to changing its heavily debated "one-and-done" rule.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts met with the Commission on College Basketball Thursday to discuss possible changes. There is reportedly momentum heading toward at least "reshaping" the current rule.

In its current form, players are only eligible for the NBA draft after they are one year removed from high school. The result is many players competing for one season at the college level before leaving for the NBA draft.

The rule change came in 2006 after stars like Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James entered the league directly from high school.

In a June interview on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Silver explained that he is "rethinking our position," via Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

"Even the so-called one-and-done players, I don't think it's fair to characterize them as going to one year of school," the commissioner explained, noting that players essentially end their college careers after the NCAA tournament.

The league's officials will now discuss the potential changes with the Commission on College Basketball, which was formed in October following the recent FBI scandal. Among its priorities was to develop the relationship between the NCAA and NBA, potentially coming up with a permanent solution to the draft issue.

While it's not yet known what direction the league will go with this issue, it appears change is coming soon.