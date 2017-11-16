    Adam Silver, Michele Roberts Meet with Commission to Discuss One-and-Done Rule

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 10: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the NBA All-Star 2020 Announcement on November 10, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/Getty Images

    The NBA could be one step closer to changing its heavily debated "one-and-done" rule.

    According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts met with the Commission on College Basketball Thursday to discuss possible changes. There is reportedly momentum heading toward at least "reshaping" the current rule.

    In its current form, players are only eligible for the NBA draft after they are one year removed from high school. The result is many players competing for one season at the college level before leaving for the NBA draft.

    The rule change came in 2006 after stars like Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James entered the league directly from high school.

    In a June interview on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Silver explained that he is "rethinking our position," via Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. 

    "Even the so-called one-and-done players, I don't think it's fair to characterize them as going to one year of school," the commissioner explained, noting that players essentially end their college careers after the NCAA tournament.

    The league's officials will now discuss the potential changes with the Commission on College Basketball, which was formed in October following the recent FBI scandal. Among its priorities was to develop the relationship between the NCAA and NBA, potentially coming up with a permanent solution to the draft issue.

    While it's not yet known what direction the league will go with this issue, it appears change is coming soon.

