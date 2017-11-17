Ben Roethlisberger, Rishard Matthews and More Steelers-Titans Fantasy Reaction

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

With top playmakers all over the field, many fantasy owners were tuned in to see the Pittsburgh Steelers' 40-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Heinz Field.

Antonio Brown was the star of the day with 10 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns. This might be enough to nearly clinch fantasy matchups before most get started.

There is no question you are keeping Brown in your lineup each week regardless. However, there are a few players who might have changed their outlooks in Week 11. Here is what we learned from the latest action.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

It's clear Ben Roethlisberger isn't the player he once was, and his statistics have generally backed that up. The man who led the league in passing yards per game in 2014 and 2015 entered the week averaging 255.3 yards per contest this season.

However, he got it done against the Titans with 299 passing yards and four touchdowns. It was his first time with more than two scores in a game this year.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic described the performance:

While Brown was obviously the top performer, his incredible plays count the same in the box score for Roethlisberger. The quarterback can also rely upon Le'Veon Bell and JuJu Smith-Schuster to make plays before and after the catch.

There is as much talent on this offense as any in the NFL, and it could lead to big numbers as the season progresses. He already has six touchdowns in two weeks since his bye and could become a valuable fantasy commodity over the next few weeks.

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

Derrick Henry continues to show his talent when given an opportunity.

The 2016 second-round pick finished with seven carries for 32 rushing yards. DeMarco Murray ended the night with 10 yards on eight carries.

Matt Williamson of The Score provided his opinion on what the Titans should do with this backfield:

The problem is the opportunities still aren't there. Henry has only gotten more carries than Murray twice this season, even when he has been the better rusher. After getting shut down by Pittsburgh, Murray is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, while Henry is up to 4.4.

This makes him a great option if Murray ever gets hurt, but he doesn't appear worth the start in any matchup until then. Especially when the Titans fall behind like they did in this one, there just won't be enough touches to make him relevant.

Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans

The Titans have a variety of pass-catchers all competing for targets. Tight end Delanie Walker is the most reliable, Eric Decker is a proven commodity and Corey Davis has the most upside.

However, Rishard Matthews leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns this season, and he continued it with another strong day Thursday. He finished with five catches for 113 yards, including this long score to open the second half:

Considering this is a run-heavy offense that has struggled to move the ball through the air at times, it's difficult to trust Matthews to have consistent production every week. Still, his ability to be productive against one of the top pass defenses in the NFL should provide confidence.

In more favorable matchups, like against the Indianapolis Colts next week, Matthews should be in your lineup.

Steelers D/ST

If you haven't been paying attention, the Steelers have one of the top defenses in football.

The squad entered the game ranked second in the NFL with just 16.4 points allowed per game, allowing more than 20 points just twice all year. The strong play continued as the Titans scratched their way to just 17 points.

John Middlekauff of CSN discussed the work of the defense:

The team hadn't been quite as dominant from a fantasy perspective to this point, but that wasn't an issue against the Titans after it forced four interceptions plus five sacks and a blocked kick.

This was against Marcus Mariota, who hadn't thrown more than two interceptions in any game of his career.

The season will continue with matchups against Brett Hundley, Andy Dalton, Joe Flacco and DeShone Kizer. With the exception of the Week 15 matchup against the Patriots, the Steelers defense might be one of the top units in the league each week.