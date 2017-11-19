WWE Survivor Series 2017: Match Card, Latest Rumors, News and Buzz Before PPV

0 of 8

credit: wwe.com

WWE Survivor Series is nearly here, and fans are ready for a massive night of action.

Monday Night Raw versus SmackDown Live may be the selling point, and though it's just a gimmick, it's been successful thus far. Fans have been caught up in the invasions, the sudden character shifts and the plot twists that have happened along the way.

Building anticipation for an event is precisely what WWE does better than anyone else in the game. Vince McMahon's company doesn't always rise to the occasion, but it has this time. The concept of both brands going to war is not a new one, and some would say the idea has run its course.

However, that has not tempered the excitement surrounding this particular edition of the Survivor Series.

Only one championship is on the line out of eight matches, but that does not make a difference. The attraction is the matches themselves. One by one, Raw and SmackDown's top stars will step into the ring and face off in a battle for bragging rights.

Fans are ready. So what's going to happen?