    Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    For those NFL fantasy football owners in contention, the final step of a long week of preparation is narrowing down the best lineups possible. 

    Matchups are a huge part of this. After tough calls on the waiver wire and sifting through what seems like an endless stream of information while monitoring injuries and other news, much of the decision-making process comes down to playing the players in the best situations. 

    Look at Thursday Night Football, where Ben Roethlisberger threw four touchdowns and scored 28.96 points in a blowout of the Tennessee Titans. Big Ben hasn't been the most reliable quarterback this year by any stretch, but it was an obvious must-play scenario against a Titans unit ranked among the 15 worst against the position in terms of points allowed on average. 

    Let's rank every position for the rest of the week using the same theme to help the process. 

                 

    Week 11 Schedule

    Arizona  at Houston 

    Baltimore at Green Bay

    Detroit at Chicago

    Jacksonville at Cleveland

    Kansas City at N.Y. Giants 

    L.A. Rams at Minnesota 

    Tampa Bay at Miami

    Washington at New Orleans 

    Buffalo at L.A. Chargers 

    Cincinnati at Denver 

    New England  at Oakland 

    Philadelphia at Dallas 

    Atlanta at Seattle

            

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Tom Brady21
    Alex Smith20
    Carson Wentz19
    Russell Wilson18
    Drew Brees17
    Jared Goff16
    Derek Carr16
    Matt Ryan15
    Matthew Stafford15
    Dak Prescott14
    Kirk Cousins14
    Philip Rivers*13
    Blake Bortles13
    Case Keenum12
    Andy Dalton11
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Big Ben isn't the only up-and-down quarterback headed for a huge day. 

    Look at Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs—a guy with only four trips above the 20-point mark seems destined for a fifth coming out of a bye despite a road game. 

    It helps when said road game comes against the hapless New York Giants, the defense coughing up the most points to opposing quarterbacks on average this season. The Chiefs figure to take a run-heavy approach in the cold, but that hasn't stopped Smith from throwing multiple touchdowns in five games, including a 19.42-point outing in Dallas before the bye. 

    Owners know more about Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles, an MVP contender at this point who has thrown multiple touchdowns passes in seven games so far and hit above the 20-point mark five times. 

    Wentz hasn't been a lock every week, hence outings of 13.24 and 15.08 points. But Wentz next gets those Cowboys that Smith performed well against a few weeks back, and it's hard to avoid liking the situation. 

    The Cowboys rank in the middle of the pack against quarterbacks thanks to some cupcake matchups, but it's telling that guys like Carson Palmer and Trevor Siemian have scored north of 20 points on the unit—Wentz should be the latest: 

              

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Kareem Hunt19
    Melvin Gordon19
    LeSean McCoy19
    Leonard Fournette*18
    Mark Ingram17
    Jay Ajayi17
    Alvin Kamara17
    Jordan Howard15
    Tevin Coleman14
    Todd Gurley13
    Marshawn Lynch12
    Lamar Miller12
    Jerick McKinnon11
    Chris Thompson11
    Orleans Darkwa11
    Latavius Murray11
    Joe Mixon11
    Isaiah Crowell11
    Kenyan Drake10
    Dion Lewis10
    Adrian Peterson9
    Doug Martin9
    Ameer Abdullah8
    C.J. Anderson8
    Rex Burkhead8
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's the same theme at running back, where owners shouldn't give up on guys who haven't had huge performances lately. 

    Look at Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. He hasn't impressed often over his last three outings, scoring five or fewer points in two. But there's a 19-point outburst in there as well, and in Week 10, he took 16 carries and also led the team in targets, so all the great usage needs is a great matchup. 

    Gordon has that too thanks to a game against the Buffalo Bills, the team allowing the second-most points to backs this year. Maybe he doesn't hit his season high of 28.3, but Gordon is in for a big day. 

    It's a similar story on the other side of the field for LeSean McCoy. He has a total of 8.25 points over his last two games, yet before that he had a minimum of 22 over two. 

    Now Shady gets to be the focal point of the offense as it turns to a new quarterback under center. He'll do so against a Chargers unit allowing the seventh-most points to backs, meaning he's much more likely to hit the 20-point mark than score in single digits. 

              

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Mike Evans16
    Doug Baldwin16
    Julio Jones16
    DeAndre Hopkins16
    Tyreek Hill15
    Larry Fitzgerald14
    Michael Thomas14
    A.J. Green14
    Brandin Cooks13
    Adam Thielen13
    Sterling Shepard12
    Golden Tate12
    Dez Bryant12
    Robert Woods11
    Amari Cooper11
    Alshon Jeffery11
    Michael Crabtree11
    Jarvis Landry11
    Devante Parker11
    Keenan Allen10
    Demaryius Thomas10
    Stefon Diggs10
    Emmanuel Sanders9
    Marvin Jones8
    Marqise Lee8
    Jeremy Maclin8
    DeSean Jackson8
    Davante Adams7
    Jamison Crowder7
    Cooper Kupp7
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Funnily enough, one game features two of the best wideout matchups to know as well. 

    For instance, don't throw in the towel on DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans. 

    Hopkins doesn't have breakout rookie Deshaun Watson under center anymore, but he's scored double-digit outings in each of his past three games while receiving a minimum of 11 targets in each, putting him at a minimum of 86 yards in each to boot. 

    Now Hopkins sits at home against the Arizona Cardinals, a team allowing the fifth-most points to wideouts so far, which writes itself. 

    So too does Larry Fitzgerald on the opposite sideline. The veteran hasn't had Carson Palmer, yet he has nine or more targets and 70 or more yards in each of his past two games. 

    While he's on the road here, the fact the Texans manage to cough up the second-most points to wideouts should have owners high on him thanks to the usage. Without J.J. Watt to worry about, Fitzgerald's normal looks shouldn't go interrupted.

             

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Travis Kelce12
    Rob Gronkowski11
    Zach Ertz10
    Jermaine Gresham9
    Jimmy Graham9
    Jared Cook9
    Evan Engram8
    Kyle Rudolph8
    Vernon Davis7
    Tyler Kroft7
    Cameron Brate7
    Hunter Henry7
    Austin Hooper7
    Charles Clay*6
    C.J. Fiedorowicz6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's hard not to gush about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Week 11. 

    Kelce, coming off 19.3 and 13.3 points to put him at only four double-digit outings on the year, is rounding into form at just the right time ahead of the game against the Giants. 

    As expected, the Giants struggled against tight ends just as they do anything else, allowing the most points on average to the position. The Giants haven't been able to match up well against most great athletes at the spot, a classification Kelce certainly fits into. 

    Owners in need of help should stop sleeping on Jermaine Gresham of the Cardinals, too. The veteran has 8.3 or more points in each of his last two outings and doesn't figure to slow now going into a game against a Texans defense allowing the ninth-most points to the spot. 

    The last two weeks have been Gresham's best games of the season, so it's clear he's developing a rapport with the offense after changes. It might not last long, but this matchup is too good to ignore.

              

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Jacksonville Jaguars10
    Baltimore Ravens9
    Arizona Cardinals9
    Denver Broncos9
    Detroit Lions8
    Kansas City Chiefs7
    Seattle Seahawks7
    New Orleans Saints7
    Cincinnati Bengals6
    Los Angeles Chargers6
    Author's projections

    Sometimes it just writes itself, right?

    The Jacksonville Jaguars going into a game against the Cleveland Browns is as easy as it'll get all season when it comes to this area. 

    These Jaguars boast 35 sacks, 11 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles while holding each of their last three opponents to less than 20 points. 

    These Browns? They're winless and going back to rookie DeShone Kizer under center, who has four touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season. The Browns cough up the second-most points to defenses on average, with five units scoring in double digits against them so far. 

    Expect a sixth with ease. 

             

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Stephen Gostkowski11
    Jake Elliott10
    Justin Tucker9
    Brandon McManus9
    Harrison Butker8
    Greg Zuerlein7
    Will Lutz7
    Matt Bryant7
    Kai Forbath6
    Blair Walsh6
    Author's projections.

    It's a usual-names week at kicker, though owners should have something of a close eye on Brandon McManus of the Denver Broncos. 

    McManus only has four double-digit outings to his name this year, though two of them have come over his past two performances. 

    A game against the Cincinnati Bengals figures to make it five and three, respectively. These Bengals allow the seventh-most points to kickers this year, including allowances of seven or more in four games and counting with a high of 19. 

    In what should be a defensive-minded game, McManus should have plenty of chances to post the top line of the week. 

               

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

