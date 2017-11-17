Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For those NFL fantasy football owners in contention, the final step of a long week of preparation is narrowing down the best lineups possible.

Matchups are a huge part of this. After tough calls on the waiver wire and sifting through what seems like an endless stream of information while monitoring injuries and other news, much of the decision-making process comes down to playing the players in the best situations.

Look at Thursday Night Football, where Ben Roethlisberger threw four touchdowns and scored 28.96 points in a blowout of the Tennessee Titans. Big Ben hasn't been the most reliable quarterback this year by any stretch, but it was an obvious must-play scenario against a Titans unit ranked among the 15 worst against the position in terms of points allowed on average.

Let's rank every position for the rest of the week using the same theme to help the process.

Week 11 Schedule

Arizona at Houston

Baltimore at Green Bay

Detroit at Chicago

Jacksonville at Cleveland

Kansas City at N.Y. Giants

L.A. Rams at Minnesota

Tampa Bay at Miami

Washington at New Orleans

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers

Cincinnati at Denver

New England at Oakland

Philadelphia at Dallas

Atlanta at Seattle

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Tom Brady 21 Alex Smith 20 Carson Wentz 19 Russell Wilson 18 Drew Brees 17 Jared Goff 16 Derek Carr 16 Matt Ryan 15 Matthew Stafford 15 Dak Prescott 14 Kirk Cousins 14 Philip Rivers* 13 Blake Bortles 13 Case Keenum 12 Andy Dalton 11 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Big Ben isn't the only up-and-down quarterback headed for a huge day.

Look at Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs—a guy with only four trips above the 20-point mark seems destined for a fifth coming out of a bye despite a road game.

It helps when said road game comes against the hapless New York Giants, the defense coughing up the most points to opposing quarterbacks on average this season. The Chiefs figure to take a run-heavy approach in the cold, but that hasn't stopped Smith from throwing multiple touchdowns in five games, including a 19.42-point outing in Dallas before the bye.

Owners know more about Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles, an MVP contender at this point who has thrown multiple touchdowns passes in seven games so far and hit above the 20-point mark five times.

Wentz hasn't been a lock every week, hence outings of 13.24 and 15.08 points. But Wentz next gets those Cowboys that Smith performed well against a few weeks back, and it's hard to avoid liking the situation.

The Cowboys rank in the middle of the pack against quarterbacks thanks to some cupcake matchups, but it's telling that guys like Carson Palmer and Trevor Siemian have scored north of 20 points on the unit—Wentz should be the latest:

Running Backs

Player Projected Points Kareem Hunt 19 Melvin Gordon 19 LeSean McCoy 19 Leonard Fournette* 18 Mark Ingram 17 Jay Ajayi 17 Alvin Kamara 17 Jordan Howard 15 Tevin Coleman 14 Todd Gurley 13 Marshawn Lynch 12 Lamar Miller 12 Jerick McKinnon 11 Chris Thompson 11 Orleans Darkwa 11 Latavius Murray 11 Joe Mixon 11 Isaiah Crowell 11 Kenyan Drake 10 Dion Lewis 10 Adrian Peterson 9 Doug Martin 9 Ameer Abdullah 8 C.J. Anderson 8 Rex Burkhead 8 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's the same theme at running back, where owners shouldn't give up on guys who haven't had huge performances lately.

Look at Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. He hasn't impressed often over his last three outings, scoring five or fewer points in two. But there's a 19-point outburst in there as well, and in Week 10, he took 16 carries and also led the team in targets, so all the great usage needs is a great matchup.

Gordon has that too thanks to a game against the Buffalo Bills, the team allowing the second-most points to backs this year. Maybe he doesn't hit his season high of 28.3, but Gordon is in for a big day.

It's a similar story on the other side of the field for LeSean McCoy. He has a total of 8.25 points over his last two games, yet before that he had a minimum of 22 over two.

Now Shady gets to be the focal point of the offense as it turns to a new quarterback under center. He'll do so against a Chargers unit allowing the seventh-most points to backs, meaning he's much more likely to hit the 20-point mark than score in single digits.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points Mike Evans 16 Doug Baldwin 16 Julio Jones 16 DeAndre Hopkins 16 Tyreek Hill 15 Larry Fitzgerald 14 Michael Thomas 14 A.J. Green 14 Brandin Cooks 13 Adam Thielen 13 Sterling Shepard 12 Golden Tate 12 Dez Bryant 12 Robert Woods 11 Amari Cooper 11 Alshon Jeffery 11 Michael Crabtree 11 Jarvis Landry 11 Devante Parker 11 Keenan Allen 10 Demaryius Thomas 10 Stefon Diggs 10 Emmanuel Sanders 9 Marvin Jones 8 Marqise Lee 8 Jeremy Maclin 8 DeSean Jackson 8 Davante Adams 7 Jamison Crowder 7 Cooper Kupp 7 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Funnily enough, one game features two of the best wideout matchups to know as well.

For instance, don't throw in the towel on DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans.

Hopkins doesn't have breakout rookie Deshaun Watson under center anymore, but he's scored double-digit outings in each of his past three games while receiving a minimum of 11 targets in each, putting him at a minimum of 86 yards in each to boot.

Now Hopkins sits at home against the Arizona Cardinals, a team allowing the fifth-most points to wideouts so far, which writes itself.

So too does Larry Fitzgerald on the opposite sideline. The veteran hasn't had Carson Palmer, yet he has nine or more targets and 70 or more yards in each of his past two games.

While he's on the road here, the fact the Texans manage to cough up the second-most points to wideouts should have owners high on him thanks to the usage. Without J.J. Watt to worry about, Fitzgerald's normal looks shouldn't go interrupted.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Travis Kelce 12 Rob Gronkowski 11 Zach Ertz 10 Jermaine Gresham 9 Jimmy Graham 9 Jared Cook 9 Evan Engram 8 Kyle Rudolph 8 Vernon Davis 7 Tyler Kroft 7 Cameron Brate 7 Hunter Henry 7 Austin Hooper 7 Charles Clay* 6 C.J. Fiedorowicz 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's hard not to gush about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Week 11.

Kelce, coming off 19.3 and 13.3 points to put him at only four double-digit outings on the year, is rounding into form at just the right time ahead of the game against the Giants.

As expected, the Giants struggled against tight ends just as they do anything else, allowing the most points on average to the position. The Giants haven't been able to match up well against most great athletes at the spot, a classification Kelce certainly fits into.

Owners in need of help should stop sleeping on Jermaine Gresham of the Cardinals, too. The veteran has 8.3 or more points in each of his last two outings and doesn't figure to slow now going into a game against a Texans defense allowing the ninth-most points to the spot.

The last two weeks have been Gresham's best games of the season, so it's clear he's developing a rapport with the offense after changes. It might not last long, but this matchup is too good to ignore.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Baltimore Ravens 9 Arizona Cardinals 9 Denver Broncos 9 Detroit Lions 8 Kansas City Chiefs 7 Seattle Seahawks 7 New Orleans Saints 7 Cincinnati Bengals 6 Los Angeles Chargers 6 Author's projections

Sometimes it just writes itself, right?

The Jacksonville Jaguars going into a game against the Cleveland Browns is as easy as it'll get all season when it comes to this area.

These Jaguars boast 35 sacks, 11 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles while holding each of their last three opponents to less than 20 points.

These Browns? They're winless and going back to rookie DeShone Kizer under center, who has four touchdowns against 12 interceptions this season. The Browns cough up the second-most points to defenses on average, with five units scoring in double digits against them so far.

Expect a sixth with ease.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Stephen Gostkowski 11 Jake Elliott 10 Justin Tucker 9 Brandon McManus 9 Harrison Butker 8 Greg Zuerlein 7 Will Lutz 7 Matt Bryant 7 Kai Forbath 6 Blair Walsh 6 Author's projections.

It's a usual-names week at kicker, though owners should have something of a close eye on Brandon McManus of the Denver Broncos.

McManus only has four double-digit outings to his name this year, though two of them have come over his past two performances.

A game against the Cincinnati Bengals figures to make it five and three, respectively. These Bengals allow the seventh-most points to kickers this year, including allowances of seven or more in four games and counting with a high of 19.

In what should be a defensive-minded game, McManus should have plenty of chances to post the top line of the week.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.