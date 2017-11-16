Venus Williams' Home Reportedly Robbed of $400,000 in Property During US Open

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Burglars reportedly stole about $400,000 worth of property from Venus Williams' home at the beginning of September, according to TMZ Sports.

The crime reportedly took place between Sept. 1 and 5, while Williams was competing in the U.S. Open. She earned a semifinal appearance in that event, her best finish in the event since 2010.

The list of stolen property was redacted from the police report, according to Gary Detman of WPEC.

Many celebrities have had their homes broken into in recent years, with several notable athletes targeted within the past year.

NBA guard Nick Young had about $500,000 in valuables taken from him when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, while burglars stole $150,000 in valuables from Floyd Mayweather's house in Las Vegas. UFC star Ronda Rousey also had her Olympic rings and guns stolen, among other items.

Williams, 37, recently reached the last stage of the WTA Finals before losing to Caroline Wozniacki.