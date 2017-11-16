Report: Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals 'Nearing' Contract Extension Through 2018

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals and Larry Fitzgerald are reportedly "nearing" a one-year contract extension that would keep the veteran wideout with the team through the 2018 season, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Fitzgerald, 34, has remained incredibly productive for the Cardinals, accumulating 60 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season. He's on pace to register an impressive 106 receptions for 1,203 yards and five scores.

The future Hall of Famer has reached 10 Pro Bowls in his career and was a 2008 first-team All-NFL selection. His 1,185 receptions are third in NFL history, his 15,066 receiving yards are sixth all-time and his 107 receiving touchdowns rank him eighth in league history.

And as Field Yates of ESPN noted, he hasn't lost a step:

He remains Arizona's top wideout, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and targets (88). He should remain one of the team's top playmakers in 2018, alongside running back David Johnson once he returns from injury.

For a Cardinals team that has relied heavily on the passing game in Johnson's absence—the Cardinals are fourth in passing yards per game (260.6) and overall passing attempts (358)—Fitzgerald remains indispensable.