    Alabama Fan Shoots Auburn Fan After Argument About Whose Team Is Better

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2017

    Goalposts are shown against the evening sky during the second half of a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buccaneers won the game 27-14. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
    Bill Wippert/Associated Press

    Police in Mobile, Alabama, confirmed Thursday that an Alabama Crimson Tide fan shot an Auburn Tigers fan on Monday after the two were involved in a verbal altercation outside of a motel.

    According to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, the Alabama fan shot the Auburn fan in the thigh following an argument over whose preferred team is better. 

    Scarborough added the "victim's condition and the shooter's whereabouts were unknown as of Thursday afternoon."

    The incident occurred less than two weeks before No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Auburn are scheduled to clash in this year's edition of the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 25. 

    The Crimson Tide have won the last three meetings between the two SEC rivals.

    Auburn's last victory came in November 2013 when Chris Davis returned a missed field goal 100 yards for a game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock in the fourth quarter. 

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Snyder Nixed Deal to Make Leavitt Next HC

      SBNation.com
      via SBNation.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Leavitt: 'No Desire' to Be a Coach-in-Waiting

      247sports
      via 247sports
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Business Insider Estimates Market Values of CFB Players

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Average Bama Player Is Worth $500K+/Yr to School

      Business Insider
      via Business Insider