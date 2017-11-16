Alabama Fan Shoots Auburn Fan After Argument About Whose Team Is Better

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

Police in Mobile, Alabama, confirmed Thursday that an Alabama Crimson Tide fan shot an Auburn Tigers fan on Monday after the two were involved in a verbal altercation outside of a motel.

According to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, the Alabama fan shot the Auburn fan in the thigh following an argument over whose preferred team is better.

Scarborough added the "victim's condition and the shooter's whereabouts were unknown as of Thursday afternoon."

The incident occurred less than two weeks before No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Auburn are scheduled to clash in this year's edition of the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 25.

The Crimson Tide have won the last three meetings between the two SEC rivals.

Auburn's last victory came in November 2013 when Chris Davis returned a missed field goal 100 yards for a game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock in the fourth quarter.