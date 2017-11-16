Joe Young Says He Slept on Pacers' Court; Made 500 Shots Every Time He Woke Up

Joe Young Says He Slept on Pacers' Court; Made 500 Shots Every Time He Woke UpNovember 16, 2017
Indiana Pacers guard Joe Young hasn't gotten much playing time this season. But he's apparently willing to go the extra mile to ensure he's ready if his name is called upon.
Young tweeted that he slept on the floor of the Pacers' practice gym Wednesday night after the team landed home following their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He said he took 500 shots for every time he woke up:
Joe Young @JoeyBuckets3
Slept on the floor last night after we landed from that great team win in Memphis!! Woke up twice and got 500 made shots up each time I woke up!! My bed was nice and cozy!!! U gotta stay ready at this level..#Grind https://t.co/FBCZM6nbGY2017-11-16 16:12:11
The gesture came hours after Young did not play a minute in Indiana's 116-113 win over Memphis. A 2015 second-round pick, Young has played a total of 51 minutes all season.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.