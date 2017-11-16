Joe Young Says He Slept on Pacers' Court; Made 500 Shots Every Time He Woke Up

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Joe Young hasn't gotten much playing time this season. But he's apparently willing to go the extra mile to ensure he's ready if his name is called upon.

Young tweeted that he slept on the floor of the Pacers' practice gym Wednesday night after the team landed home following their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He said he took 500 shots for every time he woke up:

The gesture came hours after Young did not play a minute in Indiana's 116-113 win over Memphis. A 2015 second-round pick, Young has played a total of 51 minutes all season.