Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Stefan De Vrij

Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on Stefan De Vrij's ongoing contract negotiations with Lazio, which appear to have stalled over the defender's wage demands.

According to Calciomercato's Nima Tavallaey Roodsari, Lazio have offered the Dutchman a two-year extension worth €2.8 million a year, not including bonuses, which would also contain a €25 million release clause.

De Vrij is said to want a higher salary but does not want his release clause to increase accordingly, with Juve hoping to snap him up if the two parties fail to come to an agreement.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his deal in Rome and will be available for free in the summer if he does not sign a new contract.

With Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini aged 36 and 33, respectively, and after Leonardo Bonucci's departure to AC Milan in the summer, Juve could potentially do with adding to their centre-back options.

Gianluca Di Marzio's David Amoyal is an admirer of De Vrij's and noted the way he has become a key part of their strong spine:

The defender missed almost the entirety of the 2015-16 campaign at the club because of injury and also broke his metatarsal last season, but that kept him out for just six games and he otherwise made 31 starts for Lazio in all competitions.

He has proved himself to be an adept defender in Serie A, as he's a good reader of the game, an excellent ball-winner and an assured presence at the back on and off the ball.

He'd make a fine addition to a great many sides, particularly on a free transfer, and the Bianconeri are no exception.

Lazio cannot afford to lose him for nothing—they must do what they can to tie him down on a new deal.