DeMarcus Cousins Joins Elite Company with Impressive Start to 2017-18

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins racked up 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block during Wednesday's 125-116 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Although it was in a losing effort, Cousins' output Tuesday boosted his season totals to 420 points and 205 rebounds through 15 games. During the last 40 years, only Moses Malone (three straight years from 1979-80 to 1981-82) and Shaquille O'Neal (1999-2000) have reached at least 400 points and 200 rebounds through their first 15 games of a season, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

Cousins came to New Orleans via trade late in the 2016-17 campaign and saw a small dip in his numbers as the season wound down. He's seemingly gelled with his new club so far this season, averaging would-be career-highs in all five major stat categories through 15 contests this season.

The 27-year-old spent the first six-plus seasons with the Sacramento Kings before being dealt to the Pelicans toward the end of last season. His contract runs through the remainder of 2017-18 before Cousins will hit the open market. New Orleans was initially expected to make a run at re-signing the star center to an extension, but that seems less likely at this point.

For the time being, he and his Pelicans teammates will keep their focus on the current season. Despite having one of the most lethal frontcourts in the NBA with Cousins and Anthony Davis, the Pelicans own just an 8-7 record through 15 contests.

Cousins and company return to the floor Friday night with a chance to improve on that record in a road matchup against the Denver Nuggets.