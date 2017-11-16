Florida State President Says Jimbo Fisher Will Be with Seminoles 'Forever'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Florida State University president John Thrasher made it clear head football coach Jimbo Fisher will keep his position as long as he desires.

"Jimbo's here forever," Thrasher said, per Tia Mitchell of the Florida Times-Union (h/t Dane Belbeck of The Score). "You know, as long as he wants to be, he's good. He's as good as gold. He's going to be here."

The comments come after Dan Wolken of USA Today reported Wednesday Texas A&M is expected to eventually part ways with head coach Kevin Sumlin and "inquire about the interest level" of Fisher.

Wolken clarified "Fisher has never given serious consideration to leaving Florida State previously, rebuffing interest from LSU the last two years."

However, a source noted the coach has a relationship with current Texas A&M athletics director Scott Woodward, who was an administrator at LSU in 2000 when Fisher was hired as an offensive coordinator for the Tigers.

Wolken noted they have remained in touch since.

The speculation comes during a disastrous 2017 campaign for Fisher's Seminoles. They are a mere 3-6 and need to win their final three games just to ensure bowl eligibility. The team hasn't bounced back from the season-ending injury quarterback Deondre Francois' suffered in the opening contest against Alabama.

Still, Fisher has amassed an 81-23 record at the school and won the final BCS championship game in the 2013 season. He also led Florida State to the College Football Playoff the following campaign and won the Orange Bowl against Michigan last season.