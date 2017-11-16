Miami QB Malik Rosier's Dad Suffered Stroke Days Before Win vs. Notre Dame

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier played through Saturday's win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish five days after his father suffered a stroke.

Per ESPN's Edward Aschoff, Eli Rosier collapsed on his way to work on Nov. 6 where doctors informed him there was "a hole in between one of his lungs and his heart."

"It's one of those things that really changes how you look at life," Malik told Aschoff. "My life was 8-0 as a quarterback, everything was going fine, and then you get that news and you realize means so much, but it's not everything. You have to take account of the people that are in your life and don't take them for granted."

Eli was released from the hospital three days after being checked in but was unable to attend the Hurricanes' 41-8 victory over Notre Dame that catapulted them to 9-0 this season and No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Speaking to Aschoff about his stroke, Eli called it "scary" before adding, "I'm pretty much a miracle because I came back with about 85 percent of my strength back on my left side."

Aschoff noted Eli offered his son some words of encouragement to help him stay focused on beating Notre Dame.

"I didn't want him worrying about me because I know how he is. He called me enough while I was in the hospital so I didn't want that burden on him when he had to go out and play," Eli said.

Malik was able to take his father's advice with 181 total yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in a statement performance by Miami.