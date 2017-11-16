Grand Slam of Darts 2017: Thursday Scores, Results and Quarter-Finals Schedule

Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Daryl Gurney and Rob Cross booked their places in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton, England on Thursday.

They beat Darren Webster, Steve Lennon, James Wade and Raymond van Barneveld, respectively.

Here are the results, and read on for a closer look at how the matches played out:

Daryl Gurney 10-2 James Wade

Phil Taylor 10-4 Darren Webster

Michael van Gerwen 10-3 Steve Lennon

Raymond van Barneveld 7-10 Rob Cross

The quarter-final schedule can be found at PDC.tv.

Recap

In Gurney's clash with Wade, a 180 apiece in the opening two legs hinted it could be a close encounter, but the former quickly put that notion to bed when he rattled off six legs in succession.

A 14-dart break earned Wade a brief respite, but that's all it would prove to be as Gurney resumed normal service straight after, per PDC Darts:

Per Dave Allen for PDC.tv, Gurney said: "James kept letting me in and I kept taking my chances—he wasn't on it tonight and I got through easily. I just wanted to win and it didn't matter what the result was, but I still didn't play my best."

Taylor almost took a 2-0 lead over Webster as he opened the second leg with seven perfect darts, but Demolition Man pulled level early on with a 61 finish on tops.

The Power soon established his dominance as he took out 70 and 93 to open up some breathing room before kicking on to a 9-3 lead.

Webster crashed home 140 to make Taylor wait a little longer for his win, but the result was inevitable at that point. Live Darts shared the stats behind his impressive showing:

Van Gerwen looked even more imposing as he romped to victory in style.

Lennon took out 62 to pull the score back to 2-1 after Mighty Mike grabbed an early break, and the world No. 1 responded to dropping a leg in remarkable fashion as he used a total of just 75 darts to win the next six legs in a row, which included two 11-darters.

After the Irishman fought to win his second leg, Van Gerwen went a step further:

To his credit, Lennon was able to take a final leg before the Dutchman secured his resounding win.

Van Barneveld produced a sublime 167 checkout as he eased to a 4-2 lead against Cross, who paid for missing the doubles early on, but the momentum repeatedly changed in a thrilling contest.

Voltage regained his composure to battle back to 6-4, before the match swung back in the Dutchman's favour as he got his nose in front once again.

An 11-darter and his fifth 180 helped Cross rattle off the final three legs to secure the memorable win.

He'll face Van Gerwen in the quarter-finals on Saturday, which looks set to be an electrifying contest.