Daily Fantasy Football Week 11: DraftKings, FanDuel Top Picks, Best Value Plays

The New Orleans Saints are 7-2 and riding a wave of momentum into Week 11 in the NFL, thanks in large part to a rushing game that should have the full attention of fantasy owners.

Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara accounted for 237 yards on the ground and four touchdowns in the Week 10 rout of the Buffalo Bills. It was the latest superb performance from an offense averaging 142.2 rushing yards per game, per NFL.com.

Sunday, the Saints matchup with a Washington Redskins defense that is ranked 13th against the run and gave up 100 yards to Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon of the Minnesota Vikings last time out. A favorable matchup, plus the threat of quarterback Drew Brees airing it out in pursuit of the team's eighth straight win, make the Saints strong fantasy options this week.

Are any of them your best bet to lead your DraftKings or FanDuel teams to victory and pad your pockets, though?

DraftKings, $50,000 Budget: Sunday, November 19

QB: Carson Wentz, PHI (at DAL), $7,200

RB: Kareem Hunt, KC (at NYG), $8,000

RB: Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. WAS), $7,500

WR: Brandin Cooks, NE (at OAK), $6,600

WR: Robert Woods, LAR (at MIN), $6,000

WR: Nelson Agholor, PHI (at DAL), $5,200

TE: Austin Hooper, ATL (at SEA), $3,400

FLEX: Rex Burkhead, NE (at OAK), $3,600

D/ST: Los Angeles Rams (at MIN), $2,400

Total: $49,000

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles rolled into their bye week with an 8-1 record and noticeable buzz for the second-year quarterback as an MVP candidate. Against a Dallas Cowboys passing defense that has given up 16 touchdowns through the air this term, the likelihood that Wentz's success continues Sunday night in Big D is strong.

Third-year wideout Nelson Agholor has finally realized some of his potential here in 2017, ranking in the top three in targets for the Eagles according to David Hennessey of Eagles Wire at USA Today.

When asked by Hennessey what has led to his improved play and offensive output, Agholor responded: "Just more reps. In between periods [at practice], if the defense is going and we're not doing scout team, we go on the side, we throw more, we communicate."

Some of that can be attributed to more time spent with Wentz on the practice field, which cornerback Ronald Darby referred to while discussing his rehabilitation with the press.

A strong run game featuring Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement will open up the play-action passing game and allow Wentz to push the ball down the field. Look for the quarterback and Agholor to benefit and have a strong game Sunday night that benefits your lineup.

Another offensive duo that should benefit from a leaky defense and all-world quarterback play is New England Patriots pair Brandin Cooks and Rex Burkhead. The wide receiver and running back travel to Mexico Sunday afternoon for a showdown with the Oakland Raiders.

The Pats' No. 1-ranked passing attack should find success against a Raiders defense that has surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air and not recorded a single takeaway. The lack of interceptions is alarming considering one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game will be standing on the opposite side of the field Sunday, ready to carve the defense up.

Look for Cooks to showcase some of that big-play potential and Burkhead to catch balls out of the backfield in an attempt to counter any possible blitzing attempted by the Raiders defenders.

The Los Angeles Rams' defense is a strong play in Week 11, even against a Minnesota Vikings offense that looked sensational against Washington last time out. Quarterback Case Keenum may have thrown four touchdowns in that 38-30 win but he also tossed two interceptions.

A bold and dynamic Rams defensive unit, led by coordinator Wade Phillips, will return those turnovers for touchdowns, something the Redskins were unable to do. If that happens, you will add six points to your total.

FanDuel, $60,000 Budget: Sunday, November 19

QB: Alex Smith, KC (vs. NYG), $7,900

RB: Todd Gurley, LA (vs. MIN), $8,700

RB: Isaiah Crowell, CLE (vs. JAX), $5,500

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (vs. ARI), $7,700

WR: Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. NYG), $7,600

WR: Jamison Crowder, WAS (vs. NO), $5,400

TE: Evan Engram, NYG (vs. KC), $7,400

K: Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. GB), $4,900

D/ST: Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL), $4,700

Total: $59,800

Lake-effect snow will make for a messy game Sunday, when the 0-9 Cleveland Browns look to score their first win of the season at home against a surprising 6-3 Jacksonville Jaguars squad. The weather should force head coach Hue Jackson to take the ball out of the hands of quarterback Deshone Kizer and rely heavily on running back Isaiah Crowell to carry the team offensively.

Assuming that will be the case, Crowell is a strong play Sunday afternoon.

The underrated back, whose talents have been hidden on a putrid Browns team, is coming off his two best games of the season, against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota, and he could be poised for his breakout performance of 2017 against a leaky Jaguars rush defense.

With less than stellar conditions, do not be surprised if Crowell bursts through the front seven and into the secondary more than once Sunday and registers his third straight game with at least one touchdown.

Another hidden gem is Washington Redskins wideout Jamison Crowder, who is playing some of his best football of 2017 heading into week 11.

While he has yet to score a touchdown, he has accounted for 199 receiving yards his past two games and has become quarterback Kirk Cousins' most trusted target. Against a good Saints defense, he may not put up the same yardage totals. But the potential for his first score of the season is there, especially if Cousins plays at the same level he did against Minnesota's superb defense in Week 10.

Against a poor New York Giants defense that surrendered a combined 82 points against the NFC West's Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, expect Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and receiver Tyreek Hill to get back on track en route to an impressive post-bye victory over the hapless G-Men.

Start both and net many points Sunday, even with FanDuel only registering a half-point per reception as opposed to DraftKings' one full point.