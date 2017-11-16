Terrell Owens Says Carson Wentz Better QB Than Donovan McNabb

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens reached a Super Bowl playing alongside quarterback Donovan McNabb on the Philadelphia Eagles, but he would take the team's current signal-caller if forced to choose.

"I'd probably go with Carson Wentz," he said in a Thursday report by TMZ Sports. "Look at what he's done, and what is this—year two? The upside for him is through the roof. He's definitely making his case for (MVP)."

It's hard to argue with Owens' assessment of Wentz as a potential MVP this season.

The Eagles are sitting atop the NFC East with the NFL's best record at 8-1 largely because of the strides Wentz has made from his rookie campaign to this season. He threw 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last year but completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,262 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions through the first nine games of the 2017 campaign.

However, McNabb was a six-time Pro Bowler who started in 16 playoff games while playing for the Eagles from 1999 through 2009. He threw for more than 3,000 yards in eight different seasons and has an established track record Wentz is still far away from reaching.

It should be noted Owens may be biased in his selection considering he and McNabb didn't always get along while they were teammates.

Thursday's TMZ story referenced a 2014 interview when Owens told TMZ Sports he "buried the hatchet" with his old quarterback even after they "famously went after each other in the media after losing the Super Bowl."

Wentz is hoping to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl this season after his hot start. He will face the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional clash Sunday as he looks to strengthen his grip on the NFC East lead.