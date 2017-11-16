Ric Flair to Appear at WWE's Starrcade Live Event During Thanksgiving Weekend

David Banks/Getty Images

WWE announced Thursday that Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair will appear at the Nov. 25 Starrcade-branded WWE live event in Greensboro, North Carolina.

While WWE didn't reveal Flair's role, his daughter Charlotte Flair is set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in a steel-cage match.

Flair made a surprise appearance on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live to celebrate with Charlotte after she beat Nattie for the title just five days before Survivor Series.

The 68-year-old Flair continues to recover from a serious health scare that left him hospitalized in August and September.

According to ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, Flair was in a coma for 10 days, and he was told he had a 20 percent chance to live at one point.

Flair is the only two-time WWE Hall of Famer due in large part to his contributions to Jim Crockett Promotions and later WCW.

Perhaps no performer is more synonymous with the Starrcade pay-per-view, which was WCW's version of WrestleMania.

To further commemorate the Starrcade-branded event, WWE also announced that fellow Hall of Famers Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and the Rock 'n' Roll Express will be present for the show.

