Joel Embiid 1st Sixer Since Allen Iverson to Score 40-Plus Points in a Game

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid posted a massive stat line of 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Embiid has been a steady presence on both ends of the floor for the Sixers this season, but his 46-point effort Wednesday was the first by any Philadelphia player since Allen Iverson's 44-point outburst against the Seattle Supersonics in 2006, per NBA.com.

The 23-year-old was selected by the 76ers third overall in the 2014 NBA draft behind Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker but sat out the first two seasons of his career due to foot problems that led to multiple surgeries.

He finally made his NBA debut last season and played on a minute restriction, but a knee issue limited him to just 31 total contests. During his inaugural campaign, Embiid averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.5 blocks and 0.9 steals despite being limited to just 25.4 minutes per game.

Embiid has finally received a full allotment of minutes in 2017-18, and his numbers have seen a correlated jump as a result. Through 12 games played this season, the seven-footer is averaging 23.0 points 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and one steal per contest and has assisted the 76ers to an 8-6 record so far.

He and his teammates return home from a five-game West Coast road trip to square off against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.