ESPN College GameDay 2017: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12

After watching Notre Dame lay an egg of massive proportions against Miami, the ESPN College GameDay crew turns around and heads to Big Ten country for a clash between the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers.

Unlike the previous projections for the featured game, this one doesn't figure to throw any surprises into the equation—this is a defensive battle through and through.

Wisconsin has College Football Playoff aspirations on its mind after running the table to 10-0. The Wolverines, winners of three straight games, clawed back into the rankings at No. 24.

In a hostile environment and with the Buckeyes awaiting the week after, the Wolverines will look to stay focused and play the spoiler.

College GameDay Week 12 Info

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 12 p.m.

Location: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch: ESPN, Game on Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Preview

Michigan isn't going to disguise what it wants to do Saturday—play elite defense and pound the football to take the crowd out of it.

The Wolverines haven't allowed more than 14 points in a game over their past three wins and rank second in the nation at 254.8 yards allowed per game. The numbers are enough to give this a feel of a trap game, which isn't something Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has shied away from when talking about the game with media.

"They're strong," Chryst said according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "There are really good players and it's a really good scheme. And I think they know it. They're executing and playing fast. You've got to know what you're doing and understand the different ways that they defend you. You've got to be on, and the smallest details matter."

Still, an upset like this takes a complete game. Offensively, the Wolverines lean on Karan Higdon (854 yards, 10 touchdowns, 6.6 yards-per-carry average) and Chris Evans (569, six, 5.5) to move the chains, though the status of the former remains up in the air. Brandon Peters will get just his fifth start under center, though he's largely depended on the running game, seeing as he has only attempted 46 passes.

The Badgers can understand the offensive woes. While each of the team's past four games has been a blowout win, Michigan has the defensive talent to exploit the up-and-down play from quarterback Alex Hornibrook, who has 17 touchdowns against 12 interceptions this year.

Freshman Jonathan Taylor, owner of 1,525 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on an average of seven yards per carry, is a big part of the reason Wisconsin pulls away from teams. Dave Heller of Fox Sports Wisconsin put his big season into context:

The head-on collision between Taylor and the Michigan defense doesn't have a predictable victor. Wisconsin has to hope home-field advantage and its strong defense can push back against an upset-minded team.

Prediction

Las Vegas oddsmakers, per OddsShark, have this one pegged at a 7.5-point margin in favor of the Badgers for a reason.

Michigan is flying high thanks to a three-game winning streak. But one can't help but feel the recent history to point at is the 42-13 loss to Penn State, not the streak itself. The run of strong performances came at home against Rutgers (4-6) and Minnesota (5-5) and then on the road against a Maryland (4-6) team starting its fourth quarterback of the season.

At home, Taylor has the talent to grind down Michigan, and the visitors don't have the firepower to throw a counterpunch. Look for Wisconsin to pull away early and never look back while beating the Wolverines at their own game.

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Michigan 17

Stats and information via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.