Kevin Durant: Hitting 3 over LeBron James in NBA Finals Felt Like Torch Passing

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is still the best player in the NBA, but Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant felt like a torch was passed in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Specifically, during Durant's go-ahead three-pointer with James guarding him during Golden State's 118-113 comeback win in Game 3 against the Cavaliers.

"That was the best moment I ever had," Durant told Zach Baron of GQ. "I made the game-winning shot in the finals against my f--king idol. Somebody that I really, really, really followed since I was a ninth-grade high schooler. I felt like he was passing the torch to me."

The Warriors took a 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers thanks to an 11-0 run that started with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Golden State was behind 113-107 after JR Smith made a three-pointer. After a Stephen Curry layup cut the deficit to four points, Durant scored the Warriors' next seven points, including a pull-up three in James' face with 45.3 seconds remaining after grabbing the rebound on the other end.

The Warriors would go on to defeat the Cavaliers in five games for their second NBA championship in three years. Durant was named Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the series.