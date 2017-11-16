Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Held out of Dortmund Team for 'Disciplinary Reasons'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be part of the squad for the game against Stuttgart on Friday due to "disciplinary reasons."

The club put out the following message on their Twitter account on Thursday:

"Aubameyang has been removed from the squad for tomorrow's match for disciplinary reasons," read the post, per Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC.

No further explanation was provided by the Bundesliga side, who have recently relinquished top spot in the German top flight to rivals Bayern Munich after a difficult run of form.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

