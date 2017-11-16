    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Held out of Dortmund Team for 'Disciplinary Reasons'

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2017

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Dortmund looks on during a training session at BVB trainings center on November 5, 2017 in Dortmund. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be part of the squad for the game against Stuttgart on Friday due to "disciplinary reasons."

    The club put out the following message on their Twitter account on Thursday:

    "Aubameyang has been removed from the squad for tomorrow's match for disciplinary reasons," read the post, per Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC.

    No further explanation was provided by the Bundesliga side, who have recently relinquished top spot in the German top flight to rivals Bayern Munich after a difficult run of form.

            

