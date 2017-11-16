WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Nov. 13 Ahead of Survivor Series

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Out of the original Big Four WWE pay-per-views, Survivor Series has lost the most luster. WrestleMania is WrestleMania, of course. SummerSlam is the biggest show of the year aside from Mania. And the Royal Rumble directly affects Mania's main event.

Survivor Series, meanwhile, is based on an old format—five-on-five tag elimination—that is difficult to keep relevant and meaningful when feuds are so personalized. It's why the decision to turn Survivor Series into a cross-brand feud was brilliant. It allows for each brand to build its intrabrand angles in the long term, and it keeps the Survivor Series matchups fresh because the competitors are on opposite brands.

Here are the most interesting rumors we've heard this week. The big show is only a few days away on Sunday.