WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Nov. 13 Ahead of Survivor SeriesNovember 16, 2017
WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Nov. 13 Ahead of Survivor Series
Out of the original Big Four WWE pay-per-views, Survivor Series has lost the most luster. WrestleMania is WrestleMania, of course. SummerSlam is the biggest show of the year aside from Mania. And the Royal Rumble directly affects Mania's main event.
Survivor Series, meanwhile, is based on an old format—five-on-five tag elimination—that is difficult to keep relevant and meaningful when feuds are so personalized. It's why the decision to turn Survivor Series into a cross-brand feud was brilliant. It allows for each brand to build its intrabrand angles in the long term, and it keeps the Survivor Series matchups fresh because the competitors are on opposite brands.
Here are the most interesting rumors we've heard this week. The big show is only a few days away on Sunday.
No More James Ellsworth at WrestleMania
James Ellsworth was released from WWE yesterday. For many fans, this was a long time coming; it didn't feel fair or right that Emma was out of a job, and Ellsworth somehow managed to keep his. But his release was actually a recent development.
According to James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), Ellsworth originally figured into the plans for WrestleMania 34. These plans will now need to be changed, owing to this most recent budget cut. Carmella will have to make it to the top of the SmackDown heap on her own, as she should have to begin with.
Paige Has Heat. Paige Doesn't Have Heat.
Is Paige on the good side of management or the bad side of management? It's a question that apparently nobody has an answer to, because there are multiple contradicting stories floating around the blogosphere.
According to PWInsider (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), Paige's absence from Monday's Raw episode may have been due to her backstage Instagram photo, which spoiled the surprise of having her return that evening.
But according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE never planned for her to be there in the first place. Instead, she'll return after Survivor Series.
Whether it's poor sourcing, a case of Vince McMahon changing his mind or an elaborate attempt by WWE to troll the smarks, it's a good reminder that any rumor, no matter how convincing, should be taken with a grain of salt.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Will Be at Survivor Series
After being sent home early from the European tour, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made a main event appearance on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown. They are not scheduled to compete at Survivor Series. But according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, they will still be involved in the show in some way.
The Raw vs. Smackdown men's match at Survivor Series will almost certainly have a messy finish with outside interference. But who will provide that interference?
For Raw's team, it's probably going to be Jason Jordan, who was replaced by Triple H at the very last minute. But for SmackDown's team, it's probably going to Owens and Zayn. By costing Shane McMahon's team the match, Owens and Zayn will push their long-running feud with SmackDown's commissioner into WrestleMania season.
Is Neville Coming Back?
Neville was taken off the road under unclear circumstances, around the same time that Enzo Amore began his cruiserweight push to the top of the card. Neville never formally left WWE; he's been under contract this entire time. But whatever his conflict with WWE officials, it seems that he's sorting it out.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE and Neville have kept up talks, and those talks have been going positively—so positively that Neville may return to WWE television soon.
Johnson also took the time to debunk several rumors: one, that Neville had walked off Raw, and another, that he refused to lose to Enzo Amore again. According to Johnson, Neville simply wanted to increase his profile elsewhere and return to WWE a stronger, more experienced competitor.
Gravitas is a rare, precious thing, and Neville had it during his recent heel run. It would be great to see him back on WWE television where he belongs.
Charlotte's New Push Is Ric-Related
And lastly, Charlotte is the new SmackDown women's champion, and she will face Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series. Both women have won both brands' titles, which makes this a must-see match between the best and the best.
According to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, part of the reason why Charlotte won the title was to piggyback on Ric Flair's mainstream publicity. He recently had a 30 for 30 documentary air on ESPN, and his recent health scares hit a lot of casual fans' nostalgia buttons.
It's unfortunate, however, for Natalya, who barely got to hold the belt before turning it over to the next woman in line. She and Charlotte have great chemistry together; hopefully after Survivor Series, their feud can continue.