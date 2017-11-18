Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

If you find yourself still deliberating your NFL fantasy football lineup choices for the weekend, fret not. Below, we'll break down the top starters for every position this week in 10-man PPR leagues, including your best bets for the flex.

Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

3. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

6. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

7. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

8. Kirk Cousins, Washington

9. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions

10. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Alex Smith should have a field day against the New York Giants. The Giants give up an average of 21.2 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week, the worst in the NFL.

In the past six weeks, five quarterbacks—Jameis Winston, Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson, Jared Goff and C.J. Beathard—have scored 21 or more fantasy points against the Giants.

Just so we don't gloss past it, the above list did indeed include Beathard, who is completing 54.3 percent of his passes this season and, coming into his matchup with the Giants, had thrown for two touchdowns and four interceptions in four appearances.

Smith, meanwhile, has been one of the most consistent fantasy performers this season. He's certainly a significant upgrade over Beathard. Starting him is the easiest decision you'll make all week.

Running Back

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

3. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

5. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

6. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

7. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

9. Chris Thompson, Washington

10. Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

11. Javorius Allen, Baltimore Ravens

12. Duke Johnson, Cleveland Browns

13. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

14. James White, New England Patriots

15. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings

16. Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings

17. Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers

18. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland Browns

19. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

20. Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions

LeSean McCoy might explode this week in PPR leagues. The Los Angeles Chargers give up 19.6 fantasy points to opposing backs per week in standard leagues, seventh worst in the NFL. But they also give up 6.6 receptions (third worst) and 54.1 receiving yards (fourth worst) to opposing running backs each week.

Plus, their opponents have targeted their own running backs in the passing game nine times per game when facing the Bills. Only the New Orleans Saints (9.1) have seen opponents target their running backs in the passing game more per week.

McCoy, meanwhile, has a healthy 41 receptions for 253 yards this season. Expect Buffalo to utilize him in the passing game heavily against the Chargers, especially as a check-down for new starter Nathan Peterman.

Wide Receiver

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

2. Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks

3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

5. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles

6. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

7. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Golden Tate, Detroit Lions

10. Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins

11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

12. Michael Crabtree, Oakland Raiders

13. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

14. Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

15. Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders

16. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

17. Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos

18. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

19. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions

20. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

No team gives up more receptions to opposing wideouts per week than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14.3). No wide receiver has more receptions in the NFL this season than Jarvis Landry (61), who hasn't recorded a game with less than five receptions this season.

It's like you're getting a guaranteed five points right out of the gate. Enjoy your spoils if you have Landry in the starting lineup.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

3. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

4. Evan Engram, New York Giants

5. Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks

6. Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders

7. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys

8. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

10. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

Jared Cook has heated up, with an impressive 18 receptions for 290 yards in the past three weeks. He's absolutely a TE1 going forward as he continues to build a rapport with Derek Carr.

Expect a strong showing from Oakland's passing game in general—the Patriots give up 287 passing yards per game, the worst in the NFL.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

3. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

4. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

5. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills

6. Ted Ginn Jr., WR, New Orleans Saints

7. Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

9. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

There haven't been many bright spots in the Giants' season, but Sterling Shepard has been one. He's stepped up in the past two weeks, notching 16 receptions for 212 yards in that time. Now, he faces a Kansas City defense giving up an average of 12.7 receptions, 186.9 receiving yards and 1.7 touchdowns to opposing wideouts every week.

Expect Shepard to continue his solid run of play.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Houston Texans

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Denver Broncos

The Jaguars are the best fantasy defense this season. The Cleveland Browns are giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Don't be shocked if the Jags are good for 20 fantasy points this week.

Kickers

1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

2. Kai Forbath, Minnesota Vikings

3. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots

4. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions

5. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

6. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons

8. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

As always, find a kicker you trust and stick with him. Streaming kickers is a fool's errand.

