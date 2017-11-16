Sergio Aguero Tweets He's Fit for Leicester vs. Manchester City After Fainting

Sergio Aguero Tweets He's Fit for Leicester vs. Manchester City After FaintingNovember 16, 2017
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has confirmed his availability to play against Leicester City on Saturday after he fainted while playing for Argentina.
The striker took to Twitter to make the announcement:
Sergio Kun Aguero @aguerosergiokun
Todos los estudios que me hicieron por precaución salieron bien así que listo y preparado para el partido del sábado. Vamos City!!//All the tests they run on me – just for caution – turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City!!2017-11-16 16:07:01
Aguero was hospitalised at half-time on Tuesday during Argentina's 4-2 defeat to Nigeria. Manchester City said in a statement he was discharged after "precautionary medical checks," and doctors reported he "never lost consciousness" despite "suffering a dizzy spell" (h/t BBC Sport).
It was otherwise an excellent international break for Aguero, who made the difference in La Albiceleste's 1-0 win over Russia with a late strike.
Argentinian football expert Roy Nemer hailed his performance:
Roy Nemer @RoyNemer
Has to be said, Sergio Aguero playing great. Fantastic on the ball and off the ball movement from the #MCFC player. Sharp shots and involved in the play up front. Possibly the best version of his since 2015 or even 2011. Maybe even ever with Argentina.2017-11-11 14:32:48
Roy Nemer @RoyNemer
Sergio Aguero now on 35 goals for Argentina as he ties Hernan Crespo in third place on the all time top goal scorer list for Argentina. Aguero's last goal for Argentina came on June 10, 2016 at the Copa America against Panama. #MCFC2017-11-11 14:54:36
He added to that tally against Nigeria prior to fainting, and he has netted 10 times in 12 games for City this season.
Goal's Sam Lee believes the 29-year-old could do with a break, though:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
Aguero fainted at half-time and still felt dizzy/unwell at the hospital, but has since been discharged and is supposed to be feeling fine now (though he literally says that all the time no matter who asks). Sounds like he needs a rest to me.2017-11-14 19:40:43
Aguero was involved in a car accident in September that resulted in a broken rib, and while he only sat out one matchday squad because of his injury, he was also an unused substitute in three games in October.
City can afford to be cautious with him, though, due to their remarkable strength in depth in forward areas.
Gabriel Jesus—who has nine goals to his name this year—makes for an outstanding alternative, and the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne will be on hand to provide support.
Leicester are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and could prove challenging on Saturday, but whether City go with Aguero or give him a rest, they'll be well-equipped up front.