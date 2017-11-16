Sergio Aguero Tweets He's Fit for Leicester vs. Manchester City After Fainting

Sergey Pivovarov/Associated Press

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has confirmed his availability to play against Leicester City on Saturday after he fainted while playing for Argentina.

The striker took to Twitter to make the announcement:

Aguero was hospitalised at half-time on Tuesday during Argentina's 4-2 defeat to Nigeria. Manchester City said in a statement he was discharged after "precautionary medical checks," and doctors reported he "never lost consciousness" despite "suffering a dizzy spell" (h/t BBC Sport).

It was otherwise an excellent international break for Aguero, who made the difference in La Albiceleste's 1-0 win over Russia with a late strike.

Argentinian football expert Roy Nemer hailed his performance:

He added to that tally against Nigeria prior to fainting, and he has netted 10 times in 12 games for City this season.

Goal's Sam Lee believes the 29-year-old could do with a break, though:

Aguero was involved in a car accident in September that resulted in a broken rib, and while he only sat out one matchday squad because of his injury, he was also an unused substitute in three games in October.

City can afford to be cautious with him, though, due to their remarkable strength in depth in forward areas.

Gabriel Jesus—who has nine goals to his name this year—makes for an outstanding alternative, and the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne will be on hand to provide support.

Leicester are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and could prove challenging on Saturday, but whether City go with Aguero or give him a rest, they'll be well-equipped up front.