Washington Redskins vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Not only do the New Orleans Saints ride a seven-game winning streak into NFL Week 11, they're 7-0 against the spread over that span, exceeding the expectations of the oddsmakers and betting public alike.

Can they keep the good times rolling Sunday afternoon against the Washington Redskins at the Superdome?

NFL point spread: The Saints opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total was 49 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.9-6.9 Saints (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

The Redskins pulled off an upset at Seattle two weeks ago but suffered an almost inevitable letdown and lost to Minnesota last week 38-30.

Washington led the Vikings 17-14 late in the second quarter but gave up three straight touchdowns to fall down by three scores. The Redskins pulled to within one score early in the fourth quarter, and again with just over a minute to go, but could get no closer.

Washington racked up 394 yards of offense, but the Redskins twice settled for short field goals, threw an interception just outside their own red zone—resulting directly in a Minnesota touchdown—and turned the ball over twice on downs inside Minnesota territory.

Two weeks ago, Washington trailed the Seahawks 14-10 with a minute-and-a-half to go but drove 70 yards in four plays to a game-winning touchdown. At 4-5 on the season, the Redskins are two games back in the battle for the second NFC wild card spot.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

The Saints stretched their winning streak to seven straight last week, bombing Buffalo 47-10.

New Orleans spotted the Bills an early field goal, then ripped off the next 47 points of the game on its way to an easy cover as a two-point favorite.

The Saints outgained Buffalo 482-198, outrushed the Bills 298-69, made 32 first downs to just 10 for Buffalo and held a huge 41-19 advantage in time of possession.

On one scoring drive in the third quarter, New Orleans ran the ball 10 plays in a row, resulting in 94 yards and a touchdown. The Saints have now outgained their last seven opponents in a row, four of them by 160 yards or more.

At 7-2 overall, New Orleans sits in the No. 3 spot in the NFC playoff standings at the moment, just one game back of first-place Philadelphia.

Smart pick

The Saints, continuing their rise on the Super Bowl 52 odds, are making their case as the best team in the NFC. Washington, on the other hand, is fading, winning just one of its last four games and going 1-5 ATS over its last six. Smart money in this spot gives the points with New Orleans.

NFL betting trends

The Redskins are 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS in their last five games against the Saints.

The total has gone over in eight of the Redskins' last nine games against the Saints.

The Saints are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in their last six games in the early afternoon.

