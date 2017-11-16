Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Much is sometimes made about cross-country road trips in the NFL, but they certainly don't seem to faze the Atlanta Falcons.

Over their last 12 trips to the west coast, the Falcons are 9-3 straight up and 10-2 against the spread. Can they continue with that success when they visit the Seattle Seahawks for a key NFC battle Monday night?

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as three-point favorites; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.7-16.1 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Falcons can cover the spread

The Falcons are coming off one of their best performances of this season, a 27-7 victory over Dallas last week. Atlanta spotted the Cowboys an early touchdown, then scored the last 27 points of the game and covered as a four-point favorite.

The Falcons outgained Dallas 336-233, ran the ball for 132 yards, held a 32-28 advantage in time of possession and recorded eight sacks, six by defensive end Adrian Clayborn alone.

Even though it's lost four of its last six games, Atlanta has outgained six of its last seven opponents.

At 5-4 on the season, the Falcons trail Seattle by one game in the battle for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks bounced back from that loss to Washington two weeks ago to beat Arizona last Thursday 22-16.

Seattle led the Cardinals 7-0 early and 22-10 late but gave up an Arizona touchdown with just 20 seconds left in the game. Fortunately, the extra point was blocked and the Seahawks were able to escape with a push against a six-point spread.

Seattle got outgained 290-287, but almost half the yardage the Seahawks defense allowed came while protecting a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.

Also, after missing three field goals in that loss two weeks ago, Seattle kicker Blair Walsh hit two-for-two last week.

At 6-3 the Seahawks are only a game behind first-place Los Angeles in the NFC West, and they own the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Rams.

Smart pick

Atlanta beat Seattle in the playoffs last year 36-20, outgaining the Seahawks by over 100 yards. And while the Falcons are not quite the team right now they were then, neither is Seattle. Also, the Seahawks are only 1-3 ATS at home this year, indicating perhaps they're being overpriced by the oddsmakers. Smart money here likes Atlanta.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in six of the Falcons' last seven games against the Seahawks.

The Falcons are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games on the road against the Seahawks.

The Falcons are 9-3 SU and 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games on the West Coast.

