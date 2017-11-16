Mike McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers Making 'Really Good Progress' in Injury Recovery

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed to reporters Thursday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was progressing in his recovery from a broken collarbone.

"I think he's making really good progress," McCarthy said, per the team. "Training staff and strength and conditioning staff are very pleased with where he is. He's moving right along."

