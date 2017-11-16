    Mike McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers Making 'Really Good Progress' in Injury Recovery

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2017

    Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks during a news conference after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed to reporters Thursday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was progressing in his recovery from a broken collarbone.

    "I think he's making really good progress," McCarthy said, per the team. "Training staff and strength and conditioning staff are very pleased with where he is. He's moving right along."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

