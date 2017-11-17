John Cena, Brock Lesnar and a Look at WWE Survivor Series 2017 by the Numbers

Credit: WWE.com

History is on John Cena's side as he marches into WWE Survivor Series 2017. Brock Lesnar? Not so much.

Cena has experienced success again and again at the annual pay-per-view. He's been a part of winning Survivor Series teams. He's been a triumphant champion. And he's been on the event's marquee several times over.

Lesnar, normally booked as a frightening, overwhelming force, hasn't had nearly as much to celebrate at Survivor Series.

On Sunday in Houston, at the 31st edition of the PPV, The Beast Incarnate will look to break his recent pattern when he faces AJ Styles in a champion-against-champion battle. Cena, meanwhile, will be in line to add to his hefty resume when he represents Team SmackDown in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match against Raw.

Before those bouts kick off, let's look at the events through a numbers-centric prism, examining Cena's statistics, Lesnar's record and more.

The Survivors

Survivor Series has been Randy Orton's playground. The Viper's numbers at the PPV are historic.

He has five times been among the survivors in elimination matches. Three of those times, he was the sole survivor.

Orton has also ousted opponents at an unmatched rate. He has taken out 14 Superstars in Survivor Series elimination bouts. That's the most for anyone in WWE history, as noted by Joey Koontz of ESPN.com.

Of the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown combatants this year, Triple H is a distant second with five eliminations.



In addition, Orton leads the way in terms of Survivor Series appearances among the men and women competing in the two Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown elimination matches on Sunday.

Most Survivor Series Elimination Matches Superstar No. of Bouts Record Randy Orton 9 5-4 Triple H 5 2-3 John Cena 4 4-0 Alicia Fox 4 2-2 Naomi 3 2-1 Kurt Angle 3 1-2 CageMatch.net (Only includes 2017 elimination match participants)

For those looking at the numbers to see who may come out on top, Cena's inclusion on the blue brand's squad makes SmackDown the safer bet. WWE clearly loves to see him win in these situations.

Cena at the Series

Orton may be the king of elimination matches, but Cena has been Survivor Series' big winner overall.

The powerhouse is 9-1 in his 10 Survivor Series appearances. That includes four wins in championship matches and victories over everyone from Chris Jericho to Team Raw's captain Kurt Angle.

Cena has also headlined Survivor Series five times.

Hulk Hogan never did that. Bret Hart, Steve Austin and The Rock never reached that mark either. Orton, meanwhile, has main evented the PPV four times.

Lesnar's Survivor Series numbers don't come close to either The Viper or Cena. He is winless at the event thus far. He fell to Big Show in 2002, to a five-man crew headed by Angle the next year and lost to Goldberg in less than a minute and a half in 2016.



The Beast Incarnate enters this year's event as the favorite, but it's hard to feel too confident about his chances. WWE clearly doesn't have an issue with letting him fall at Survivor Series.

The Undefeated and Uninitiated

Survivor Series promises to be a showcase for the New Era. Rising stars will have a chance to make their mark on the event.

This will be the first Survivor Series appearance for Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka and Baron Corbin.

They won't be the only ones to enter the event undefeated. Enzo Amore, Bayley, Kalisto, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Styles are all 1-0 at the moment. Charlotte Flair has a slightly more substantial streak going at 2-0. She has to knock off Alexa Bliss from Raw to extend that mark.

Cesaro, meanwhile, has quietly been untouchable at Survivor Series, going 3-0 at the event.

Last year, he was on the winning side of the 20-man tag team match. He, Jack Swagger and The Shield were victorious in an elimination bout in 2013. And Cesaro outlasted R-Truth in 2012 to remain the United States champion. He'll team with Sheamus and face The Usos with an eye on making it four in a row.

Cesaro is miles away from building an Undertaker-like streak or numbers that rival Cena or Orton's, but Survivor Series has been kind to The King of Swing thus far.

Survivor Series statistics courtesy of CageMatch.net and WWE.com.