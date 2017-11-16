ATP World Tour Finals 2017 Results: Roger Federer Beats Marin Cilic on Thursday

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Roger Federer had to work hard to preserve his perfect record at the ATP Tour Finals on Thursday, as he recovered from a set down to beat Marin Cilic 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1.

It was the Croatian who edged through in a tight first set, though Federer found his best at the end of another even stanza to level the match up. It was momentum he carried into the decider, as the top seed quickly put distance between himself and Cilic to win the contest.

The victory is Federer's third in three matches this week after he already secured victories over Jack Sock and Alexander Zverev. Those two will meet later in the day to determine who will join the Swiss in the semi-finals.

Read on for the latest results from London, a reminder of the matches to come and a recap of the action from Thursday.

Thursday Matches

Roger Federer bt. Marin Cilic: 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1

Jack Sock vs. Alexander Zverev: 8 p.m. (GMT)

Friday Schedule

Dominic Thiem vs. David Goffin

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Thursday Recap

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Though this match was a dead rubber after two wins for Federer and two losses for Cilic, these two titans of the tennis court have produced intriguing clashes in the past. This one proved to be well worth a watch, too.

In the first set, Cilic did well to stay with the world No. 1, serving astutely and giving himself a few half-chances on the Federer serve. Both men were eventually too good with the ball in hand, and the opening stanza was settled by a tiebreak.

Having led 4-1 in it, Cilic was pulled back to 4-4 by Federer. The Croat then produced a brilliant volley to go 6-5 in front and rattled a forehand away on the next point to take the set, per Tennis TV:

The second set followed a similar pattern, with neither man looking likely to break the serve of the other for long spells. And at 5-4 to Federer on serve, another tiebreak appeared to be in the offing.

But the 19-time Grand Slam champion has frequently shone in these clutch moments throughout his career, and with Cilic under pressure on his serve, the latter cracked. It was the first break of the match and a massive boost to the Swiss.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

As noted by the ATP Media Info Twitter account, the veteran is often the stronger player in these types of situations:

Indeed, at the start of the decider, Federer swarmed over a jaded-looking Cilic, taking the first game on serve and then breaking for the second time in a row in the next game. Suddenly, the Croatian didn't look like a man who wanted to be across the court from the top seed.

And so it transpired, as errors started to creep more and more into Cilic's game, allowing Federer to move through the gears. Eventually, a 6-1 scoreline was a fair reflection of a lopsided final set.