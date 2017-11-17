Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby Predictions

Getty Images/Getty Images

With the first north London derby of the season almost upon us, Bleacher Report reached out to some top Arsenal influencers to get their predictions ahead of the game.

There is markedly less confidence among the Arsenal fans than ever before. This appears to be a derby day that most fans are dreading.

Read on to discover how the influencers think the match against Tottenham will turn out.

Elliot Smith—Host of the 'Arsenal Vision' Post-Match Podcast

Twitter: @YankeeGunner

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham

Three of the worst performances with the back three have come against Spurs last season and Liverpool and Manchester City this season. In each case, however, Arsenal were the visiting side. There's no telling what Arsene Wenger will do with the lineup, but Arsenal will have to play back to front more quickly and accurately than we did against City if we hope to have a chance.

One approach might be to give up the midfield and play long to Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette, allowing Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka to sit deeper and our best players the chance to attack Spurs' defenders in space. The worry is that Spurs will force us into one too many mistakes, and Harry Kane has a great record against Arsenal; you can't rule out referee Mike Dean stealing the show, either.

Andrew Allen—Deputy Editor of Arseblog News

Twitter: @AAllenSport

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

I'm expecting an open game that comes to life after half-time. These early kick-offs are always a bit of a struggle after the international break. Given the attacking players on show, there should be goals. I'd love to say an Arsenal win, but I'm going for 2-2.

Clive Palmer—Contributor to the 'Arsenal Vision' Post-Match Podcast

Twitter: @clivepafc



Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham

Arsenal will win as they have to win—a big negative moment at home is not an option.

Football is hard enough to predict, but Arsenal football is impossible to predict. Why? It's because we are trapped in a world of the intangible questions such as "do they care enough?" and "will Lacazette play?"



In football terms, we cannot match their size and power, but we can "out-flow" Spurs. If we are to win, it has to be based on pace of pass and flow, moving the ball one and two touch to discourage tackle monsters Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele.

We have to run them side to side and get behind their midfield, exposing their centre-backs to smart movement and short combination passing. The full-backs need to recover fast, as Spurs will want to make the pitch big and turn it into a race, so we have to play high and reduce the space and make it technical, not physical.

My head says: "Bloody hell! I'm scared." My heart says it's time to show up and play and bring Spurs back to earth.

The Man from East Lower—Arsenal Blogger

Twitter: @eastlower



Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham

It's a bit of a cop-out, but I'm going for a draw. Spurs are in better shape than Arsenal, but while we've not been setting the Emirates Stadium on fire, we're unbeaten at home for quite a while. Plus, this fixture has been 1-1 for three years running, so it's the lazy man's prediction—and as well as being lazy, I don't want to contemplate anything worse.

Dave Seager—Author and Arsenal Fan

Twitter: @GoonerDave66

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham

For the most part of the last half of my life, I would relish the week leading up to the home north London derby match. Nervous anticipation, yes—but combined with a well-earned quiet confidence. Saturday is perhaps the first time in years that the nervous anticipation is tipping the other way.

They are the form side playing with some flair and panache, combined with a confidence born of attention to detail and organisation. We are the stuttering team still able to pull a big performance out of the bag but not with any consistency. We, as fans, can just hope that the magnitude of the fixture is not lost on the players selected, as that may influence the manager in his selection.

With the right attitude and a fast start, this set of Arsenal players can match Spurs for talent 11 vs. 11, but can they match them for game plan and execution of the game plan? If we can, I sense we can win by the odd goal, 2-1. So my head says 2-1 to them sadly. Here's hoping I am entirely wrong, as I frequently am.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Pedro—Arsenal Blogger

Twitter: @LeGrove



Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham

Things are consistently mediocre under Wenger but never catastrophic. I fully expect him to pull a rabbit out of his famous zipper jacket on Saturday. His team of questionably committed superstars will no doubt put in a rabble-rousing performance that will pump the fans' hope to "maybe we could do something this season" levels of delusion. A positive 1-1 draw for me.

Andy Ha—Social Media Editor of Football.London

Twitter: @_AndyHa

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham

This fixture has finished 1-1 for the past three seasons, and I see it going that way again on Saturday. Tottenham come into the game in better form and perhaps with greater confidence given their impressive results on the road—including the draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. But Arsenal have a 100 per cent league record at home this season, and both sides will be desperate not to lose this one. It promises to be a tense afternoon.

JB—Arsenal Gag Merchant

Twitter: @GunnerPunner



Prediction: Arsenal 0-8 Tottenham

I've been reading a lot from Spurs fans recently about their team, and quite frankly I'm absolutely terrified about Saturday's game. The reigning "put the pressure on" holders are in great form, and at this stage, I fully expect them to win 8-0. In fact, anything less is a complete and utter failure, and zero-time league-winning manager Mauricio Pochettino should be sacked. Watch out for Chris Genericsson in midfield.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press/Associated Press

Sima—Contributor to the 'Highbury & Heels' Podcast

Twitter: @simaelamine



Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham

Although Spurs have been in good form, with key players like Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld all doubts for the game, they are at a disadvantage. Arsenal need the win after the City loss so should have a fight in them and have more to prove.

Charles Watts—Arsenal Writer for Football.London

Twitter: @charles_watts

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham

Arsenal have had a fairly miserable time of things in the derby since Pochettino arrived on the scene, but I think Saturday is the day Wenger finally gets one over the Argentinian. It's a must-win for Arsenal really, even at this early stage of the season, and I think the left-hand side of their attack will swing the game their way.

Sanchez and Sead Kolasinac will be fresh following the international break, and I can see them giving Kieran Trippier real problems. Lacazette to get the winner.

Feverpitch—Arsenal blogger

Twitter: @feverpitch

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham

Unfortunately, I think it will be 2-1 to them—mainly because we don't have a Tony Adams holding a Lee Dixon up against a wall letting him know how important it is. People who have seen the new 89 film will know what I'm referring to. What's more, I think they are a (whisper it) tiny bit better than us. I really, really want to be wrong.

James McNicholas is Bleacher Report's lead Arsenal correspondent and follows the club from a London base. You can follow him on Twitter here.