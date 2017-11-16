Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) will visit the New York Giants (1-8) as double-digit road favorites on Sunday, something that was unfathomable heading into the 2017 NFL season.

With Giants head coach Ben McAdoo clearly on the hot seat, his team has not been a double-digit home underdog since losing to the New England Patriots 38-35 on December 29, 2007.

NFL point spread: The Chiefs opened as 13.5-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.8-20.1 Chiefs. NFL picks on every game.

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Chiefs Can Cover the Spread

The AFC West-leading Chiefs already own road wins over New England, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans, and New York is worse than all of them. In fact, the Chargers picked up their first victory of the season on the road against the Giants.

Regardless, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is one of the best in the business in terms of getting his team prepared after a bye. The Chiefs have won their past three games in that situation, both straight up and against the spread.

Why the Giants Can Cover the Spread

McAdoo's fate may have already been decided, but he is planning on riding out the rest of the season, win or lose. That said, New York's lone victory this year came versus an AFC West opponent, the Denver Broncos, on the road when everyone was seemingly down on the team—as they are now.

Keep in mind the Giants have enjoyed some recent success when playing Kansas City in the past, winning four of the past five meetings and going 7-1 ATS in the previous eight in the series.

Smart Pick

While it is incredibly difficult to back a team playing as poorly as New York have been, this line is still high. The Chiefs are not perfect by any means, which the Patriots were the last time the Giants were double-digits home dogs.

New York covered the spread versus New England as 14.5-point dogs and then pulled off the biggest upset in Super Bowl history in the rematch later that season.

These Giants are nowhere near as talented, especially with all their injuries, but they still have quarterback Eli Manning under center. New York will probably not win this one, but Manning will get the cover.

NFL Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 1-7 ATS in their past eight games against the Giants.

The total has gone under in four of the Chiefs' past five games against the Giants.

The Giants are 10-29 ATS in their past 39 games at home in November.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.