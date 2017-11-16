Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors (11-3) will attempt to end a 13-game winning streak for the Boston Celtics (13-2) when they square off at TD Garden on Thursday.

Both NBA title contenders have battled back from rough starts, with the Warriors winning 10 of 11 after dropping two of their first three games and the Celtics going unbeaten following an 0-2 start.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as six-point favorites; the total is at 217, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 105.9-104.6, Warriors (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Golden State is the defending NBA champion, and this is one of the few games the team will truly get pumped up to play. The Warriors will also have point guard Stephen Curry (thigh) back after a one-game absence to match up with Boston counterpart Kyrie Irving, who is playing with a mask after suffering a facial fracture last Friday.

Irving scored 25 points in his return Tuesday, but he did not have to play much defense. That will not be the case against Curry, who remains the best shooter in the league.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

The Celtics are 4-1-1 against the spread in the previous six meetings with Golden State, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, and that was without Irving. They have also won two of the past three matchups straight up, so their confidence should be at an all-time high heading into this one.

Boston is one of the few teams in the league that can truly match up well with the Warriors, as Curry also has to shadow Irving and play much more defense than he is accustomed. This is a true barometer for the Celtics to see where they stand against the NBA's best, and they will be ready.

Smart betting pick

Golden State has passed almost every test since the first week of the season, losing only to the Detroit Pistons since October 21. All seven wins for the Warriors during their current winning streak have been decided by double digits, including a 112-92 rout of the San Antonio Spurs away from home on November 2.

This will be a similar atmosphere at Boston, but it will not matter as 13 proves to be unlucky for the Celtics. Take Golden State to win and cover the spread for the fifth straight time on the road.

NBA betting trends

Golden State is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games.

Golden State is 16-3 ATS in its last 19 games on the road.

Boston is 11-1-1 ATS in its last 13 games.

All NBA odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.