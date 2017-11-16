Dede Westbrook: 'My Expectation Is a 200-Yard Receiving Game' in NFL Debut

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook expects to deliver a 200-yard performance in his NFL debut Sunday when the Jags travel to face the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com passed along comments Westbrook, who missed the first 10 weeks of the 2017 regular season after undergoing core muscle surgery, made Wednesday during a WFXJ Radio interview.

"My expectations are high," he said. "I always set the standard high for myself. For me, and this has nothing to do with the Cleveland Browns at all, but my expectation is a 200-yard receiving game."

Jacksonville selected Westbrook in the fourth round after his standout senior season at Oklahoma. The wideout made 80 catches for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Sooners in 2016.

The 23-year-old Texas native led all Jaguars receivers with 13 grabs for 288 yards and two scores in the preseason before his injury setback.

He noted on WFXJ Radio he'll need to rebuild his rapport with quarterback Blake Bortles in order to reach his lofty goal.

"Of course that's going to come with me and Blake [Bortles] being on the same page most of the game, but at the end of the day, that's the expectations that I have for myself this weekend," Westbrook said, before adding: "I think it's possible. I know myself and I know my capabilities."

While it's a long shot, there are a couple of factors working in his favor.

The Browns rank 25th in the league in passing yards allowed per attempt (7.6) and allowed Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to rack up 249 yards on just 26 throws last week.

In addition, Jacksonville will be without Allen Hurns, its No. 2 wide receiver behind Marqise Lee, because of an ankle injury. That should create a chance for plenty of targets right out of the gate for Westbrook.

That said, there have only been two 200-yard receiving games this season—the Oakland Raiders' Amari Cooper in Week 7 and the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8.