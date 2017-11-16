Ben Roethlisberger Could Reach Top 8 for Passing Yards in Week 11

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 19 of his 34 pass attempts for 236 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Although it wasn't his best showing under center, he and the Steelers extended the team's winning streak to four in a row and a 7-2 record on the season. Roethlisberger also enters Week 11 requiring just 214 passing yards on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans to pass Warren Moon for eighth on the all-time passing yards list, per NFL Communications.



Roethlisberger hasn't posted a prototypical campaign in 2017, recording just 2,298 passing yards and a 12:10 TD:INT ratio through nine games. If he can stay healthy, the veteran should top 4,000 yards for the first time since 2014. However, his quarterback rating sits at its lowest mark since posting an 80.1 QB rating in 2008.

Despite his struggles this season, Big Ben owns a solid career to his name that includes three trips to the Super Bowl and two Super Bowl victories. When all is said and done, the veteran signal-caller seems a lock for Canton along with each of the eight players ahead of him on the list.

Roethlisberger also has an opportunity to become just the ninth quarterback with 4,000 completions should he complete nine passes in the contest. That's also seemingly a given for a guy who has at least 14 completions in every game this season.