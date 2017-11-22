Raptors' Delon Wright Reportedly to Miss 1 Month Due to Shoulder Injury

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright suffered a dislocated shoulder and is "expected to miss a month," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday.



Wright has struggled to consistently remain on the court in the early portion of his career. The Raptors selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft, but he played just 27 games as a rookie and 27 games in his second season.

He is averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game this season.

At his best, Wright is someone who can attack the basket off the bounce and stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting off the ball while Kyle Lowry facilitates. He improved his scoring from 3.8 points a night in his first season to 5.6 in his second, and he is playing a career-high 20.9 minutes per game in 2017-18.

Fortunately for Toronto, it has other pieces to contribute on the wing while Lowry and DeMar DeRozan continue to carry the offense.

Look for CJ Miles and Fred VanVleet to see more time while Wright is out.