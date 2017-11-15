Russian Appeal for Compliance Denied by WADA Ahead of 2018 Winter Olympics

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

The World Anti-Doping Agency rejected Russia's appeal to get back within good standing ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Rebecca R. Ruiz of the New York Times reported the decision, which was made by WADA's 38-member foundation board. The group said Russia failed to meet compliance requirements to get back within good standing after widespread doping was found within the country ahead of the 2016 Summer Games.

