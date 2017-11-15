    Russian Appeal for Compliance Denied by WADA Ahead of 2018 Winter Olympics

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2017

    Ekaterina Dyachenko, Yana Egorian, Yuliya Gavrilova, and Sofya Velikaya of Russia hold their national flag after defeating Ukraine in a women's team sabre fencing final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

    The World Anti-Doping Agency rejected Russia's appeal to get back within good standing ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    Rebecca R. Ruiz of the New York Times reported the decision, which was made by WADA's 38-member foundation board. The group said Russia failed to meet compliance requirements to get back within good standing after widespread doping was found within the country ahead of the 2016 Summer Games.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Winter Olympics logo
      Winter Olympics

      Olympic Skier Dies in Training Accident at 35

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      Winter Olympics logo
      Winter Olympics

      100 Days Out, Shiffrin Aiming Higher Than Ever

      Tom Weir
      via Bleacher Report
      Winter Olympics logo
      Winter Olympics

      McDavid Believes NHL Should Be at 2018 Olympics

      Jonas Siegel
      via CTVNews
      Winter Olympics logo
      Winter Olympics

      Donald Fehr and Owners on NHL's Participation in Olympics

      Cam Tucker
      via ProHockeyTalk