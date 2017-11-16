Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Brilliant as 76ers Beat Struggling Lonzo Ball, Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Process is alive and well.

Just ask the Los Angeles Lakers, who had a front-row seat to the show Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons put on as they led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-109 win at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

Embiid was simply brilliant in 34 minutes, finishing with a career-high 46 points (14-of-20 shooting, 2-of-3 from three), 15 rebounds, seven assists and a career-high seven blocks.

According to Basketball-Reference.com, Embiid is the first player in league history to post those numbers in a game.

Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver provided some additional historical context:

Not to be overlooked was Simmons, who flirted with his third triple-double in 14 games and piled up 18 points (8-of-13 shooting), 10 assists, nine boards and five steals.

Despite narrowly missing out on another triple-double, Simmons continued to post outrageous numbers for a first-year player, as StatMuse noted:

The Vertical's Chris Mannix and NBA analyst Haralabos Voulgaris both came away awestruck by the 21-year-old floor general:

As if a Hollywood sweep of the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers wasn't satisfying enough, Simmons also helped fulfill Embiid's wish when he blew past Lonzo Ball in the first quarter and threw down a powerful dunk:

Speaking of Ball, the No. 2 overall pick was something of an afterthought.

In 21 minutes, Ball totaled two points (1-of-9 shooting), five rebounds and two assists. He was also a team-worst minus-18 before head coach Luke Walton opted to sit him for the entire fourth quarter.

Rotoworld's Michael Gallagher noted Walton hasn't been keen on playing Lonzo in crunch time of late:

On the bright side, the Lakers were able to hang tough despite shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 3-of-27 (11.1 percent) from three thanks to a 22-8 offensive rebounding edge and some stellar efforts from Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

Ingram tallied a career-high 26 points (11-of-18 shooting) and 11 rebounds, and he looked smooth as ever driving to the tin against Embiid and working on the wing against the Sixers' long perimeter defenders, according to ESPN.com's Mike Schmitz:

Kuzma, meanwhile, dropped a new career-high 24 points (9-of-18 shooting) as he continued to establish himself as one of the league's most promising young talents.

ESPN Stats & Info put his scoring efforts in perspective:

Kuzma also came inches away from putting Embiid on a poster that would have sent shockwaves across Twitter:

Instead, that missed opportunity summed up the Lakers' evening; they simply couldn't put the finishing touches on a come-from-behind effort despite making a valiant attempt down the stretch.

The good news for the Purple and Gold is they'll be back on the floor Friday against the Phoenix Suns, whom they've already defeated twice this season.

The Sixers, however, will have their sights set on a third straight win Saturday when they host the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center.