Hawks' 46-Point Win vs. Kings Largest Margin of Victory in Franchise History

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are a mere 3-12 on the season, but they looked like a juggernaut Wednesday.

Atlanta destroyed the Sacramento Kings, 126-80, at Philips Arena and set a franchise record in the process. Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution cited Hawks public relations and Elias, noting the 46-point margin of victory was the highest in franchise history.

It required a balanced scoring attack to reach 126 points, as eight players finished in double figures and the team shot 63.3 percent from the field and made 16 three-pointers. Dennis Schroder tallied 21 points and eight assists, while Dewayne Dedmon impressed with 20 points and 14 boards.

Cunningham noted "Dedmon has quietly become the team's most consistent player" and pointed to the fact he "seems to be playing with extra bounce lately and has shown a little swagger at times."

Atlanta also swarmed on defense and held the Kings to just 35.2 percent shooting from the field and 21.4 percent shooting from three-point range.

At least Sacramento had a sense of humor about things during the blowout:

"They feel good," Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer said after the victory, per Cunningham. "It's a good win, but you think about already, 'Can we keep this going?' But they feel good about winning in front of the fans, the home crowd."

It should be noted Sacramento is just 3-11 and not exactly the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks will face stiffer competition as they look to "keep this going" when they face the red-hot Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Boston has won 13 games in a row and sits atop the early Eastern Conference standings.