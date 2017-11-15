Arkansas Fires Athletic Director Jeff Long After 10 Years

Kelly P. Kissel/Associated Press

The University of Arkansas fired athletic director Jeff Long on Wednesday.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com reported the news, noting associate vice chancellor for athletics and senior associate athletics director Julie Cromer Peoples took over in an interim role.

"Since coming to Fayetteville in 2008, Jeff has led our department with character and integrity and helped move us forward in so many ways," chancellor Joseph Steinmetz said in a statement, per Rittenberg. "However, over the past year, Jeff has lost the support of many of our fans, alumni, key supporters, and members of the university leadership, support that I believe is critical in our pursuit of excellence."

Radio personality Bo Mattingly shared Long's statement where he thanked the university, community and coaches:

According to Rittenberg, the school said it will honor the provisions of Long's contract until it expires in June 2022.

Considering Long hired current head football coach Bret Bielema in 2012, it is fair to wonder about his long-term status as well. He is a mere 29-32 since taking over the role and has failed to lead the Razorbacks to anything better than the middle of the pack in the SEC.

Rittenberg said Long's dismissal puts Bielema's job "in some doubt."

Long's dismissal comes at a noteworthy time beyond just Arkansas implications, considering there are still a number of teams fighting for College Football Playoff spots in the stretch run. Long was the first chair of the College Football Playoff committee and is still part of the 13-member group this season.

Heather Dinich of ESPN.com noted the group's executive director, Bill Hancock, said Long will remain on the committee through the remainder of the season even though he was fired. The other members unanimously voted to keep him aboard for the last three meetings before the four-team playoff is announced.

Arkansas has no chance of being included in that discussion at 4-6 and has to win its final two games against Mississippi State and Missouri to even ensure bowl eligibility.