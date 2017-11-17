Early Report Card Grades for NBA's Newest Alphas

9 of 9

Age: 22

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 28.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, 2.2 blocks, 49.3 percent shooting

Advanced Stats: 28.1 PER, 1.62 RPM, 10.28 TPA

Kristaps Porzingis is making people believe in the New York Knicks again. Their cap situation is iffy over the next few years, and he's probably too good for them to bank on another top-five draft pick, but he's given the franchise a legitimate superstar cornerstone.

And he's not even playing his best position.

Close to 95 percent of Porzingis' minutes come at power forward, and the Knicks' frontcourt pileup won't allow that to change anytime soon. That's fine. Porzingis has thrived while firing away over smaller opponents. He faces more size at center and has yet to consistently adjust his shot selection when defenses throw 5s at him.

Plus, Porzingis has found a way to erase hostiles at the rim even as offenses pull him outside the paint. His 2.4 blocks per 36 minutes are a tick above his career average, and of the 250-something players to challenge at least 15 shots around the basket, he places first in opponent field-goal percentage.

Letting him play more center would accentuate this impact. He's facing just 4.4 looks at the rim per game, a demonstrative decrease from last season's 7.8. But we call this a champagne problem. That's all the Knicks have with Porzingis these days.

Could he be creating more points as a passer? Absofreakinglutely. But he's doing a better job dishing out of double-teams, and New York isn't exploiting the dual-big pick-and-roll option they have in him and Kanter.

Should he be grabbing more rebounds? Most definitely. But that criticism rings slightly hollow when he's chasing around glorified wings at the 4; he's contesting more threes per game, in fewer minutes, than Khris Middleton, an actual wing.

Nobody's perfect. Porzingis is no exception. We must be careful not to overstate his alpha-option explosion. He has not suddenly leap-frogged Giannis Antetokounmpo as the NBA's best building block. That hyperbolic bathos is for suckers.

Porzingis does, however, have the Knicks playing like a 56-win team when he's on the court, according to NBA Math's FATS projections. For that, he deserves a big, fat "A."

And, eventually, a statue outside Madison Square Garden.

