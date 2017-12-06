Jusuf Nurkic Doesn't Return After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Wizards

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's 106-92 loss to the Washington Wizards.



The Blazers said he wouldn't return after he exited with the right ankle issue in the fourth quarter, according to Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest. After the game, X-rays on the ankle were negative, according to Joe Freeman of the Oregonian.

Nurkic was a revelation in the second half of the 2016-17 season following his arrival from the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games for Portland.

In doing so, Nurkic raised expectations coming into this season. Heading into Tuesday, the 7-footer was averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a night through his first 23 games.



Durability has long been a concern for Nurkic. Through his first three seasons, he missed 87 of a possible 246 games.

With Portland in the loaded Western Conference, where a small handful of games could be pivotal in determining playoff seeding, losing Nurkic for any stretch of time would be a huge problem.