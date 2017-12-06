    Jusuf Nurkic Doesn't Return After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Wizards

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Cameron Browne/Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's 106-92 loss to the Washington Wizards.

    The Blazers said he wouldn't return after he exited with the right ankle issue in the fourth quarter, according to Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest. After the game, X-rays on the ankle were negative, according to Joe Freeman of the Oregonian.

    Nurkic was a revelation in the second half of the 2016-17 season following his arrival from the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games for Portland.

    In doing so, Nurkic raised expectations coming into this season. Heading into Tuesday, the 7-footer was averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a night through his first 23 games.

    Durability has long been a concern for Nurkic. Through his first three seasons, he missed 87 of a possible 246 games.

    With Portland in the loaded Western Conference, where a small handful of games could be pivotal in determining playoff seeding, losing Nurkic for any stretch of time would be a huge problem.

    Related

      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Blazers Can't Stop Beal, Lose to Wizards

      OregonLive.com
      via OregonLive.com
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Explaining Why Connaughton Starts for the Blazers

      Blazer's Edge
      via Blazer's Edge
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steph (Ankle) to Be Re-Evaluated in 2 Weeks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hardaway Jr. (Leg) to Miss at Least 2 Weeks

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report