Young Bucks Continue to Rile Up Buzz, Excitement with CM Punk Recruitment

You can always count on two things from The Young Bucks: a steady stream of superkicks and the former IWGP junior heavyweight tag champions finding a way to keep their names in the conversation.

Never mind that Matt and Nick Jackson don't have the WWE hype machine behind them. The high-octane tag team makes its own waves. And The Young Bucks continue to do just that as they look to entice CM Punk to join them in The Bullet Club.

In a recent interview with Sean Neumann of Rolling Stone, Matt and Nick talked about the currently retired Punk having an open invitation to join the popular faction.

"He knows that there's an offer there and he knows that I'm the first phone call that he should make if he decides to get back into the business," said Matt.

The chances that Punk returns to the ring aren't plentiful. Since leaving WWE in 2014, the former world champ has gone into comic book writing and MMA. He seems content in his new life.



But Punk remains one of the hottest topics among wrestling fans.

The Young Bucks publicly recruiting him ensures that their names will remain in headlines. So whether Punk ever puts on Bullet Club gear or not, bringing him up or crafting merch tailor-made for him is smart business.

And smart business has been one of The Young Bucks' trademarks.

They showcase their personalities in the Being the Elite YouTube video series. They wisely stir the pot by feuding with WWE's The Revival online. They even turned WWE sending them a cease and desist letter into a marketing opportunity.



The Young Bucks don't wait around for someone else to publicize them, they find creative ways to utilize social media in order to remain on the audience's minds.

When Raw traveled to Ontario, California, this September, The Young Bucks and The Bullet Club used that moment as a means to point the spotlight at themselves. They riled up a swarm of fans and mimicked D-Generation X's famous invasion of WCW.

Every wrestling outlet covered it.

The Young Bucks' pursuit of Punk has garnered attention on a smaller scale, but it's a result of the same buzz-creating approach. It forces them into the news cycle. There's significant overlap between the fans longing for Punk's return and the fans who don Bullet Club T-shirts. Why not try to milk that to stir up interest in one's self?

As WrassleRap pointed out, The Young Bucks are simply excellent at creating their own hype:

That's evident in the amount of money they pull in, in their merchandise being everpresent at both WWE and independent shows, in how that tag team is talked about so often.

They don't need Vince McMahon in order to pull all that off. Better than anyone, The Young Bucks have figured out how to make full use of social media, to create moments and buzz outside of the WWE kingdom.

Primary photo taken by Anton Jackson.