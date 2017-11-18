Iman Shumpert Out 5-7 Days with Knee Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced guard Iman Shumpert has a left knee effusion and will miss the next five to seven days with the injury.

Shumpert dealt with a knee injury at the beginning of the season and played just 54 games in 2015-16 and 62 games in 2014-15, but he was durable in 2016-17 and appeared in 76 contests.

Shumpert is known for his defense and has used his ability on that end of the floor to carve out a space in Cleveland's backcourt rotation, but he isn't a primary offensive option for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions. He averaged 7.5 points per game last season and has never posted double-digit scoring figures for a season in his career.

The Georgia Tech product is averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, but with the Cavaliers' thin backcourt can't afford a long-term injury.

With Derrick Rose suffering an injury that is expected to keep him out for two weeks, Dwyane Wade, JR Smith, Jeff Green, Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver will likely fill the void and pick up additional minutes.