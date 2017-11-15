Joe Girardi Firing Didn't Hinge on World Series Win, Says Hal Steinbrenner

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The New York Yankees fired Joe Girardi after they were bounced from the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros in seven games, but owner Hal Steinbrenner told reporters Wednesday that Girardi likely would have been shown the door even if the franchise had hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy for the 28th time.

"I'm sure there would have been more pressure," Steinbrenner said of the team hypothetically winning it all, according to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick. "It would have been maybe a more difficult decision to make. But I would have made it because I felt like that was best for the organization moving forward."

Steinbrenner added that he agreed with the decision to let him go following an ongoing conversation with general manager Brian Cashman that spanned several years.

"This was not a decision we took lightly and not a decision that had to do with 2-3 weeks. It had to do with 2-3 years and observing things and hearing things," he said. "We felt it was time to move in a different direction."

Steinbrenner didn't elaborate on the issues he had with Girardi's managerial approach, but Cashman disclosed earlier in the month that concerns about his "connectivity and communication level" factored into the front office's decision, according to the Associated Press (via USA Today).



Now in search of a new skipper, Steinbrenner made it clear the Yankees want a boss who can connect with the organization's young talent pool that features ascendant talents in 2017 AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Gleyber Torres, among others.

"I think you have to consider that you have a younger team, and maybe a different type of leadership is needed for a younger team than it is for a veteran team," Steinbrenner said, per Crasnick. "I'm taking that into account and Cash is too."

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Yankees have already interviewed bench coach Rob Thomson and former Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners manager Eric Wedge. They're also reportedly planning to interview San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens as well as former Yankees third baseman and current ESPN analyst Aaron Boone.

Sherman added that Chris Woodward, the Los Angeles Dodgers' third-base coach, is under consideration and "likely" to interview at some point in the near future.