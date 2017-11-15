Ben McAdoo on Giants Final 7 Games: Probably the Greatest Opportunity of My Life

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, knowing he's likely coaching for his job over the next seven games, told reporters he's ready to embrace the challenge to turn the season around.

"It's probably the greatest opportunity in my life, these next seven weeks," McAdoo said Wednesday. "A lot of doubt out there. Whether it's in the building or not, but there's doubt definitely on the outside. So, we have a chance to flip the script these last seven weeks."

The Giants are 1-8 and losers of three straight games, all by double digits. Their performance level has been a far cry from expectations, with some even pegging the Giants as preseason Super Bowl contenders. Owner John Mara and general manager Steve Tisch released a statement Monday confirming McAdoo would stay on as coach through the end of the season.

"Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support," the statement read, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are."

While injuries—most notably to Odell Beckham—have played a factor in the downturn, the team has looked ill-prepared from the season's outset. The Giants opened with five straight losses, saw their running game vanish and Eli Manning seemingly age overnight.

McAdoo said he held a team meeting Wednesday to discuss the team's lack of effort, particularly over the last two weeks. The Giants were outscored 82-38 in losses to the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

"I'm built for this. A calm doesn't suit me. A storm does," McAdoo said. "Tougher it gets, the better I'm going to get. The better I expect this team to get down the stretch."

The Giants host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.