Report: Jon Gruden Has Reached out to Coaches to Join Potential Tennessee Staff

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Tennessee Volunteers have initiated their search for a new full-time head coach following Butch Jones' dismissal on Sunday, and Super Bowl champion Jon Gruden has reportedly done a bit of due diligence with regard to the opening.

Citing multiple sources, the Times Free Press' Stephen Hargis reported Wednesday that "Gruden has reached out to current college assistants who have a history of either playing or coaching at Tennessee, to gauge their interest in potentially joining his staff."

Appearing on ESPN's Mike & Mike Wednesday morning, the Monday Night Football analyst downplayed his pursuit of the gig.

"You know what, Mike? I haven't talked to anybody," Gruden said, according to the Times Free Press' David Cobb. "All I really have in my life is my family and football. And I'm real sensitive to the coaches who are out there coaching, so I don't speculate."

However, Gruden left the door open a bit when asked about a possible return to coaching: "As you know in life, you never say never to nothing."

On Wednesday, former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletic director David Blackburn told Hargis that he and Gruden "communicate from time to time" and that he "definitely think he's a viable option" to take over the program.

"I can't sit here and say he will take it if offered, but I do think he would listen," Blackburn added. "Tennessee is like home for him and he'd be a great fit."

Gruden, who previously served as a graduate assistant at Tennessee, hasn't coached in college or the NFL since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him in January 2009.

During his 11-year NFL career that was split between the Bucs and Oakland Raiders, Gruden went 95-81 during the regular season and 5-4 in the playoffs, including a win in Super Bowl 37.