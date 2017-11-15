ATP World Tour Finals 2017 Results: Grigor Dimitrov, Dominic Thiem Pick Up Wins

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Grigor Dimitrov continued his excellent form at the ATP Tour Finals on Wednesday as he hammered David Goffin 6-0, 6-2 in 73 minutes.

It's the Bulgarian's second win in succession in the competition, having already overcome Dominic Thiem, and a victory that secures him the top spot in the Pete Sampras group.

Later in the day, Thiem got his first win in the competition, as he overcame Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in an entertaining clash. It means Thiem and Goffin will battle it out for a spot in the knockout stages on Friday.

Read on for the results from Wednesday’s action, the upcoming clashes and a reminder of how both Dimitrov and Thiem secured crucial victories.

Wednesday Results

Grigor Dimitrov bt. David Goffin: 6-0, 6-2

Dominic Thiem bt. Pablo Carreno Busta: 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Thursday Schedule

Roger Federer vs. Marin Cilic: 2 p.m. (GMT), 9 a.m. (ET)

Alexander Zverev vs. Jack Sock: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

Wednesday Recap

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

After both Dimitrov and Goffin picked up wins in their opening matches of the Finals—the latter an impressive one over the now-injured Rafael Nadal—this was expected to be an intriguing opener to Wednesday’s play.

But early on, it was apparent the Bulgarian was in much better form, and he went about punishing his opponent ruthlessly.

Dimitrov was imperious on his serve and picking Goffin's fantastically. He remarkably racked up six games in a row inside 27 minutes, handing his opponent the ignominy of a bagel.

Having won the first three games of the next set, it seemed as though a potential double was in the cards for Goffin. But as Eurosport UK noted, the Belgian did eventually get a game to his name:

By this point, it was far too late for Goffin to salvage the match, as Dimitrov continued to play superior tennis in all parts of the court.

Eventually, Dimitrov dropped just two games on his way to a comprehensive win. As noted by Stuart Fraser of the Times, cementing his position at the top of the group was vital for the sixth seed:

The win for Dimitrov heaped pressure on Thiem and Carreno Busta going into the second match on the schedule, with the latter knowing only a win would keep his tournament hopes alive.

It was the Austrian who started the stronger of the two, ripping his back hand around the court in the opening stanza and grabbing a decisive break. Having fallen to Dimitrov in a three-set battle on Monday, there were no signs of weariness from him, taking the first set 6-3.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

But as noted by tennis journalist Jose Morgado, at the start of the second set, some sloppiness did begin to creep into the game for Thiem, as he allowed Carreno Busta a way back into the contest:

The Spaniard snatched it too, with the shackles seemingly off the ATP Finals debutant, as he smothered the Thiem serve and levelled things up at 6-3.

At the start of the final set, Thiem appeared recharged, and after a poor first game from his opponent, the Austrian grabbed a break at the first chance. But Carreno Busta was able to fight back to make it 3-3.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The new entry into the tournament edged ahead after a mammoth seventh game, as the crowd rallied behind him. Thiem was able to remain composed, though, holding with a love game and then breaking again to go 5-4 in front and one game away from victory.

There were some small signs of tension in it, but in the end, Thiem was able to keep his nerve and clinch an absorbing win.