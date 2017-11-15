Ezekiel Elliott Withdraws Appeal, Will Serve Full 6-Game Suspension

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott's agents Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano announced in a statement that the Dallas Cowboys running back has withdrawn his appeal against the NFL and will serve the entirety of his six-game suspension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

You can see the full statement below:

Per Rapoport, the entire case has now been dropped.

The announcement ends what has been an incredibly long and arduous standoff between the NFL and Elliott, stemming from Elliott's ex-girlfriend accusing him of domestic abuse in July 2016. Elliott was not arrested or charged with a crime, though the NFL underwent its own investigation that lasted over a year.

The NFL ultimately determined it uncovered enough evidence in its investigation to suggest Elliott violated the league's personal conduct policy and suspended him six games. Elliott immediately appealed the decision, taking his case to the courts.

He was initially awarded an injunction, which allowed him to continue playing while his lawsuit against the NFL proceeded. That was overturned in early October, though he was then awarded a temporary stay by a New York federal court. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately denied his request for an injunction for good last week.

That left Elliott with little legal recourse. Similar to Tom Brady's lengthy legal battle over his Deflategate suspension, the courts were disinclined to rule against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's collectively-bargained power to dole out punishment in disciplinary matters.

Elliott will be eligible to return to action in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks.