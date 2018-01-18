Uriah Hall Details Near-Death Experience Following Terrifying Weight-Cut

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

Uriah Hall is the latest fighter to fall victim to the horrifying dangers of weight cutting.
Uriah Hall is the latest fighter to fall victim to the horrifying dangers of weight cutting.Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Uriah Hall has broken his silence regarding his near-death experience following a brutal weight cut that left him hospitalized (h/t Fancy Combat).

Video contains NSFW language

In a live stream to his fans on Wednesday, the dynamic striker said: "It was probably the most dramatic experience I ever had. I mean, I was in and out of it. I was conscious, but I was unconscious. I knew it was happening, but I was fighting over it. I was punching."

Hall continued, "I think I had a mini-seizure and at the same time a slight heart attack. My kidneys just were not good."

How close was Hall to his ultimate end? "The doctor even said even if I had made weight I probably would have died the next day cause my body wasn't having it," said Hall.

The 33-year-old added he has been following doctors orders and is improving.

"As much as I neglected my safety and my health, which was the dumbest thing to do, I will never do that again."

Related

    Complete Guide to UFC 220

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Complete Guide to UFC 220

    Jeremy Botter
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana White Defends Trump 😐

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White Defends Trump 😐

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Former Champ Is Unretiring at 36

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Why Former Champ Is Unretiring at 36

    Jeremy Botter
    via Bleacher Report

    He's One Punch Away from Childhood Dream

    MMA logo
    MMA

    He's One Punch Away from Childhood Dream

    Chad Dundas
    via Bleacher Report