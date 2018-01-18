Uriah Hall Details Near-Death Experience Following Terrifying Weight-Cut

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Uriah Hall has broken his silence regarding his near-death experience following a brutal weight cut that left him hospitalized (h/t Fancy Combat).

Video contains NSFW language

In a live stream to his fans on Wednesday, the dynamic striker said: "It was probably the most dramatic experience I ever had. I mean, I was in and out of it. I was conscious, but I was unconscious. I knew it was happening, but I was fighting over it. I was punching."

Hall continued, "I think I had a mini-seizure and at the same time a slight heart attack. My kidneys just were not good."

How close was Hall to his ultimate end? "The doctor even said even if I had made weight I probably would have died the next day cause my body wasn't having it," said Hall.

The 33-year-old added he has been following doctors orders and is improving.

"As much as I neglected my safety and my health, which was the dumbest thing to do, I will never do that again."